Coronavirus travel advice: can you still go on holiday to Spain, France, Italy and the USA?

How Coronavirus might affect holidays this year: advice for Spain, France, Italy, the USA and more.

Coronavirus has been officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and many Brits have been left wondering how it will affect their travel plans for the year.

Earlier today, President Trump announced that he will be suspending all flights to the USA from Europe (excluding the UK), and there are already airline restrictions on travel to Italy and China.

Here is a rundown of other travel and flight restrictions amid Coronavirus:

All advice is up to date at the time of writing (12 March).

Spain travel advice:

There are currently no travel restrictions on Spain. Picture: Getty

There is currently no advice from the FCO restricting travel to the country, however people arriving in the country may face additional screening.

Spain currently has 1,639 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths recorded, according to the WHO.

If you are planning to travel to Spain for an event, it is worth checking that it's still going ahead as many regions have cancelled gatherings of up to 1,000 people or more.

France travel advice:

Brits are, at present, still able to travel to France. Picture: Getty

There is currently no FCO travel advice against going to France - however, the French government has banned gatherings of 1,000 people or more, so it's worth checking if you're going for an event.

France currently has 1,774 and 33 deaths, according to WHO.

The French government has said that those coming from a country where the virus is 'actively circulating' should monitor their temperature twice a day for 14 days.

Italy is in lockdown because of the Coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Italy travel advice

Tourists in Italy are being told to leave the country as flights are cancelled and Coronavirus cases reach 10,000.

The Foreign Office has warned against travel to Italy, and urged those in the country to come home.

"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to Italy, due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) and in line with various controls and restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities on 9 March.

"British nationals remain able to depart Italy without restriction."However, the Italian authorities have advised against travel for tourism purposes throughout Italy, and that tourists already on holiday in Italy should end their travel, unless it is necessary, to return to the place where they live.

"Airports remain open throughout Italy. However, airline schedules are subject to change and some flights are being cancelled."Travellers are advised to check flight details with airlines."

All museums, attractions and sporting events in Italy have been closed, and all restaurants and bars shut before 6PM each day.

USA travel restrictions

Trump has imposed a travel ban from Europe to the US. Picture: Getty

Trump has announced that travel from Europe to the USA will be banned, but this does not apply to the UK and Ireland.

So at present, it is still possible for Brits to go on holiday to the USA. However, if you have been to other European within the last few days, or have a stopover in Europe, you will not be permitted in the country.

The UK Foreign Office states: "On 11 March President Trump announced that, effective from midnight Friday 13 March, the US Government will not permit entry to the USA of any non-US nationals, including British nationals, who have visited (or are resident in) Schengen Area countries 14 days or less prior to their travel to the USA.

"The US Government has indicated that this is a temporary restriction that will last for 30 days. This restriction does not apply to travellers from the UK who have been continually present in the UK or the Republic of Ireland for at least 14 days prior to their travel to the USA."Given the fast changing situation, you should check the latest entry requirements for your destination and keep in touch with your airline, cruise line or tour operator before you travel."

