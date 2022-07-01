Disney, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx offering discounts to these 14 job titles

1 July 2022, 13:36

Disney, TK Maxx and Sainsbury's are among the brands teachers can get discounts at
Disney, TK Maxx and Sainsbury's are among the brands teachers can get discounts at. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Teachers and people working in the teaching sector can claim exclusive discounts at a wide range of shops.

Disney, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx are among a number of brands offering discounts to the teaching sector.

The scheme, named Discounts for Teachers, allows educators and people working in education the chance to enjoy exclusive offers unavailable to the wider public.

Teaching assistants, school administrators and volunteers are also able to sign up for free to the scheme which offers discounts across brands such as New Look, Foot Locker, Deliveroo, Sainsbury's, Bella Italia, Charlotte Tilbury, Asda, TK Maxx and plenty more.

For example, at the moment, people who are part of the Discounts for Teachers scheme can get 20 per cent off fully priced Charlotte Tilbury products, 10 per cent off at Homebase and 10 per cent off at Pandora.

Teachers and people working in the teaching sector can claim these discounts
Teachers and people working in the teaching sector can claim these discounts. Picture: Getty

What is even better is that retired teachers and families of people working in the sector can claim these discounts.

Here is the list of 14 jobs which allow you to be part of Discounts for Teachers:

  • All School & College Staff
  • All University Staff
  • All Preschool & Nursery Staff
  • Teachers
  • Lecturer/Professor
  • Director/Principal­
  • Headteacher/Deputy/Assistant­
  • Leader/Coordinator
  • Private Academic/Non Academic
  • Retired
  • Students
  • Volunteers
  • Domestics
  • Dinner Staff
The discount is also available to retired teachers and family members
The discount is also available to retired teachers and family members. Picture: Alamy

Here is an example of some of the brands that offer discounts through the scheme:

  • New Look
  • Foot Locker
  • Boohoo
  • Clarks
  • Timberland
  • Homebase
  • Charlotte Tilbury
  • The Perfume Shop
  • Panasonic
  • Sainsbury's
  • Deliveroo
  • Pandora
  • Marks & Spencer's
  • Disney
  • Bella Italia
  • Shark Clean
  • Asda
  • TK Maxx

For more brands offering discounts across shopping, travel, finance, insurance, motors, utilities and mobiles visit the website here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Ashley Ness is pregnant with two sets of twins

Woman becomes pregnant with two sets of identical twins at the same time
Kirsty has been praised for her clever birthday present hack

Mum shares five gift birthday rule that stops you overspending
There are simple steps you can take to keep flies out of your kitchen (stock images)

House plant that costs 67p will keep flies out your house

A woman has said she will be charging her guests to attend her wedding

Bride charging guests £100 each to attend £40,000 wedding

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Full list of Stranger Things characters who die in season 4

Who dies in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2?

Netflix

Michael Owen has spoken about his daughter's Love Island journey

Michael Owen says he found it ‘difficult’ when daughter Gemma went on Love Island

TV & Movies

Darcy Grey plays Marcus Dean in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actor Darcy Grey's life away from Marcus Dean

TV & Movies

Naked Attraction is looking for applicants

Naked Attraction is looking for brave singletons to apply for new series

TV & Movies

Davide Sanclimenti joined Love Island

What does Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti do?

TV & Movies

Love Island fans think they know who left

Love Island fans ‘figure out’ who goes in shock twist tonight

TV & Movies

Jimmy Barba joined Denise Van Outen on the red carpet

Who is Denise Van Outen's new boyfriend Jimmy Barba?

Celebrities

There's two extra-long episodes being released on Friday to finish off Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 episode lengths revealed

Netflix

The Duffer Brothers confirmed that there will be multiple deaths in finale of Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things creators confirm there will be multiple deaths in season four finale

Netflix

One of the islanders has reportedly been dumped

Love Island stars 'shocked' as 'popular contestant is dumped from the villa'

TV & Movies

Love Island contestants know Gemma's dad is Michael Owen

Love Island contestants already knew Gemma’s dad is Michael Owen

TV & Movies

Brooke Kinsella has welcomed a 'miracle' baby

EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella welcomes 'miracle' baby on anniversary of brother's death

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Jacques O'Neil

Who is Love Island's Jacques O'Neil? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Denise Van Outen posed on the red carpet with her new beau

Denise Van Outen goes public with new boyfriend Jimmy

Celebrities

Amanda Holden has banned her daughter from going on Love Island

Amanda Holden has banned teenage daughter Lexi from going on Love Island