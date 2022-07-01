Disney, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx offering discounts to these 14 job titles

Disney, TK Maxx and Sainsbury's are among the brands teachers can get discounts at. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Teachers and people working in the teaching sector can claim exclusive discounts at a wide range of shops.

Disney, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx are among a number of brands offering discounts to the teaching sector.

The scheme, named Discounts for Teachers, allows educators and people working in education the chance to enjoy exclusive offers unavailable to the wider public.

Teaching assistants, school administrators and volunteers are also able to sign up for free to the scheme which offers discounts across brands such as New Look, Foot Locker, Deliveroo, Sainsbury's, Bella Italia, Charlotte Tilbury, Asda, TK Maxx and plenty more.

For example, at the moment, people who are part of the Discounts for Teachers scheme can get 20 per cent off fully priced Charlotte Tilbury products, 10 per cent off at Homebase and 10 per cent off at Pandora.

Teachers and people working in the teaching sector can claim these discounts. Picture: Getty

What is even better is that retired teachers and families of people working in the sector can claim these discounts.

Here is the list of 14 jobs which allow you to be part of Discounts for Teachers:

All School & College Staff

All University Staff

All Preschool & Nursery Staff

Teachers

Lecturer/Professor

Director/Principal­

Headteacher/Deputy/Assistant­

Leader/Coordinator

Private Academic/Non Academic

Retired

Students

Volunteers

Domestics

Dinner Staff

The discount is also available to retired teachers and family members. Picture: Alamy

Here is an example of some of the brands that offer discounts through the scheme:

New Look

Foot Locker

Boohoo

Clarks

Timberland

Homebase

Charlotte Tilbury

The Perfume Shop

Panasonic

Sainsbury's

Deliveroo

Pandora

Marks & Spencer's

Disney

Bella Italia

Shark Clean

Asda

TK Maxx

For more brands offering discounts across shopping, travel, finance, insurance, motors, utilities and mobiles visit the website here.