Disney, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx offering discounts to these 14 job titles
1 July 2022, 13:36
Teachers and people working in the teaching sector can claim exclusive discounts at a wide range of shops.
Disney, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx are among a number of brands offering discounts to the teaching sector.
The scheme, named Discounts for Teachers, allows educators and people working in education the chance to enjoy exclusive offers unavailable to the wider public.
Teaching assistants, school administrators and volunteers are also able to sign up for free to the scheme which offers discounts across brands such as New Look, Foot Locker, Deliveroo, Sainsbury's, Bella Italia, Charlotte Tilbury, Asda, TK Maxx and plenty more.
For example, at the moment, people who are part of the Discounts for Teachers scheme can get 20 per cent off fully priced Charlotte Tilbury products, 10 per cent off at Homebase and 10 per cent off at Pandora.
What is even better is that retired teachers and families of people working in the sector can claim these discounts.
Here is the list of 14 jobs which allow you to be part of Discounts for Teachers:
- All School & College Staff
- All University Staff
- All Preschool & Nursery Staff
- Teachers
- Lecturer/Professor
- Director/Principal
- Headteacher/Deputy/Assistant
- Leader/Coordinator
- Private Academic/Non Academic
- Retired
- Students
- Volunteers
- Domestics
- Dinner Staff
Here is an example of some of the brands that offer discounts through the scheme:
- New Look
- Foot Locker
- Boohoo
- Clarks
- Timberland
- Homebase
- Charlotte Tilbury
- The Perfume Shop
- Panasonic
- Sainsbury's
- Deliveroo
- Pandora
- Marks & Spencer's
- Disney
- Bella Italia
- Shark Clean
- Asda
- TK Maxx
For more brands offering discounts across shopping, travel, finance, insurance, motors, utilities and mobiles visit the website here.