Make your cat or dog’s Christmas dreams come true with Aldi’s mini sofa pet bed

Aldi are selling the cutest gift for your furry friends – a mini sofa pet bed. Picture: Aldi

Does your cat or dog love the sofa? Give them their own mini sofa this festive period with a trip to Aldi.

By Alice Dear

If you’ve been stressing about what to buy your cat or dog this Christmas, look no further.

Aldi are selling the cutest gift for your furry friends – a mini sofa pet bed.

The supermarket chain have released a dog or cat bed in the shape of a trendy sofa, perfect for those looking to steal your spot on the human-sized sofa.

The product is made with a solid wood frame, with elevated legs for draught-free sleeping. Picture: Aldi

Made for dogs up to medium sized and cats, your pet will feel like the King or Queen of the house as they relax on their very own sofa.

The sofa comes in a grey and black design, and can be picked up in stores or online for £39.99.

It also comes with a back pocket for storage, and removable cushions.

The low rise also makes it easy for your furry friends to get up and down from the sofa bed.

On the Aldi website, they write: “Give them this adorable gift and enjoy cosy evenings together with your pet, enjoying a sofa each!

“With a solid plywood frame, this sofa bed is sturdy for your furry friend, and is elevated on legs for draught-free sleeping. Also features a back pocket for storage and faux suede cushion.”