What is a drive-in cinema, when are they reopening and where is my closest one?

By Alice Dear

As lockdown measures begin to ease in England, people are getting excited about activities they can now do, including visiting drive-in cinemas.

On June 15, some non-essential shops, zoos and safaris will reopen as lockdown measure ease in England.

Alongside these, drive-in cinemas will be reopening across the country, allowing you to enjoy great flicks from for the comfort of your own car.

Drive-ins are a great way to keep the whole family entertained, especially while cinemas aren't expected to reopen until July at the earliest.

But how do they work, and where is your closest one?

What is a drive-in cinema and how do they work?

Drive-in cinemas allow you to pull up in front of an outdoor big screen and enjoy a film.

If you don't have a car, there are some companies planning socially distanced outdoor cinemas in London over the summer.

Where is my closest drive-in cinema?

The best way to find out if there is a drive-in cinema in your local area is to keep an eye on local news bulletins and papers.

However, The Drive In company are taking their movies across the country, and have planned dates in South London, east London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Films set to be shown include the likes of Joker, Toy Story and A Star Is Born.

However, these dates are only set to start on July 6.

If you're based in London, you can check out Luna Cinema and Sunset Cinema's plans for summer showings on their websites.

If you can't wait until then, you can always build your own outdoor cinema set-up for you and your family.

