Drivers could face £5,000 fines for wearing winter boots

You could be fined for wearing winter boots. Picture: Getty Images

Wearing chunky shoes or boots could land you with a hefty fine this winter.

The weather has well and truly turned, with temperatures plunging over the past few days.

But while you might be rushing to dig out your big fluffy coat and warm boots, there are a few rules when it comes to driving.

In fact, experts have warned against wearing chunky shoes as this could land you with a whopping fine.

Driving with boots on could land you with a £5,000 fine. Picture: Getty Images

According to Rule 97 of the Highway Code, any driver getting behind the wheel of a vehicle should ensure that their "clothing and footwear do not prevent them using the controls in the correct manner".

Footwear such as boots and high heels can limit the movement of your ankles, while shoes with a thick platform sole can impact the use of pedals.

And if you can’t control your vehicle properly and end up in an accident, it could lead to a maximum fine of £5,000, a discretionary disqualification and up to nine points on your licence.

Make sure you're wearing the correct footwear while driving. Picture: Getty Images

Michael Bourne, Group Marketing Director at National Tyres and Autocare previously said: “Driving in outfits that impact your driving ability could cause an accident.

"Any piece of clothing that impairs your vision or prevents you from using the car's controls, could lead to a £5K fine and potentially three points on your licence.”

This comes as the new printed Highway code hit the shelves this week and includes major changes to the rules.

The new rules around mobile phones state drivers must not use a hand-held mobile phone device or any device similar while in control of the car.

This includes messaging on a smartwatch or using a tablet even when waiting for traffic lights or in a queue.

Using a hand-held device land you with three points on your license, a £1,000 fine and you could be disqualified from driving.