Drivers could face £5,000 fines for wearing winter boots

30 September 2022, 09:27

You could be fined for wearing winter boots
You could be fined for wearing winter boots. Picture: Getty Images

Wearing chunky shoes or boots could land you with a hefty fine this winter.

The weather has well and truly turned, with temperatures plunging over the past few days.

But while you might be rushing to dig out your big fluffy coat and warm boots, there are a few rules when it comes to driving.

In fact, experts have warned against wearing chunky shoes as this could land you with a whopping fine.

Driving with boots on could land you with a £5,000 fine
Driving with boots on could land you with a £5,000 fine. Picture: Getty Images

According to Rule 97 of the Highway Code, any driver getting behind the wheel of a vehicle should ensure that their "clothing and footwear do not prevent them using the controls in the correct manner".

Footwear such as boots and high heels can limit the movement of your ankles, while shoes with a thick platform sole can impact the use of pedals.

And if you can’t control your vehicle properly and end up in an accident, it could lead to a maximum fine of £5,000, a discretionary disqualification and up to nine points on your licence.

Make sure you're wearing the correct footwear while driving
Make sure you're wearing the correct footwear while driving. Picture: Getty Images

Michael Bourne, Group Marketing Director at National Tyres and Autocare previously said: “Driving in outfits that impact your driving ability could cause an accident.

"Any piece of clothing that impairs your vision or prevents you from using the car's controls, could lead to a £5K fine and potentially three points on your licence.”

This comes as the new printed Highway code hit the shelves this week and includes major changes to the rules.

The new rules around mobile phones state drivers must not use a hand-held mobile phone device or any device similar while in control of the car.

This includes messaging on a smartwatch or using a tablet even when waiting for traffic lights or in a queue.

Using a hand-held device land you with three points on your license, a £1,000 fine and you could be disqualified from driving.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

Inside the UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

Travel

Ziggy the cat managed to sneak into the school pictures

Cat sneaks into school photos after roaming classrooms for years

The energy price rise is kicking in tomorrow

Energy price rise: Four things you should do before your bills increase tomorrow

Money

Holly Willoughby is wearing a leopard print dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leopard print mini dress

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed when you should submit your meter reading

Martin Lewis explains why you don't need to submit meter readings tomorrow

Money

Trending on Heart

The Chase's Paul Sinha wasn't impressed

The Chase’s Paul Sinha hits back after contestant calls low offer an ‘insult’

TV & Movies

One contestant has to quit the Masked Dancer this week

The Masked Dancer star forced to quit after painful injury

TV & Movies

Phil Vickery has seemingly found love with Fern's friend

Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery seen kissing her friend two years after split

Celebrities

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

TV & Movies

Kwame wouldn't let Kasia in his house

Why Married at First Sight UK’s Kwame Badu wouldn't let Kasia in his house

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK isn't scripted

Is Married at First Sight UK scripted?

TV & Movies

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her health scare

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares photos from hospital after health scare

Celebrities

Max Bowden has become a dad for the first time

EastEnders star Max Bowden announces ex has given birth to his son

TV & Movies

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

TV & Movies

Matt Murray has said he regrets not telling Gemma about Whitney on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Matt Murray shares regret about Whitney Hughes affair

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared the moment Joe Swash returned home

Stacey Solomon shares moment Joe Swash arrives home after 'I'm A Celeb All Stars filming'

Celebrities

A total of 32 Wetherspoon pubs are being put on sale across the UK

Full list of 32 Wetherspoon pubs closing across the UK

Mel C has opened up about a Spice Girls reunion

Mel C hopes for a Spice Girls reunion next year and says ‘wounds have healed’

Celebrities

Love Island stars Mollie and George are now step siblings

Love Island stars become step-siblings after their parents get married

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil has been 'misrepresented', say ITV bosses

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were 'misrepresented' over ‘queue jump’ controversy, says ITV boss

Celebrities