Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

2 September 2022, 08:08

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?
A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

New research into different star signs and their driving abilities have revealed some very interesting results.

A new study is claiming that Scorpios are the best drivers on the roads.

This is according to research carried out by young driver insurers, Marmalade, who analysed more than 3.6 million driving scores.

The scores that they bought together were based on things such as acceleration, braking, phone use and speeding.

The scoring which led to the final ranking is based on how harsh an event is, meaning the higher the score the worse the driving offences are.

Meanwhile, Geminis were found to be the most likely to be on their phones while driving
Meanwhile, Geminis were found to be the most likely to be on their phones while driving. Picture: Getty

And the results are in: Scorpios are the best drivers!

The star sign, which applies to people born between October 23 - November 21, took the number one spot, followed by Capricorn, Cancer and Gemini.

At the bottom of the list as the worst drivers are Leo, Virgo and Aries.

The research found that Capricorns, Libras and Virgos remain controlled while on the road and were most likely to stick to the assigned speed, a reflection of their "high standards, co-operative nature and strength".

Geminis were found to be the most likely to use their phones while driving, while Libras were found to be the most likely to carry out this driving offence.

You can find the full ranking here:

1. Scorpio

2. Capricorn

3. Cancer

3. Gemini

4. Aquarius

4. Sagittarius

5. Pisces

5. Libra

5. Taurus

6. Leo

7. Virgo

7. Aries

The worst drivers were found to be Leos, Virgos and Aries
The worst drivers were found to be Leos, Virgos and Aries. Picture: Getty

Commenting on why certain star signs are better drivers than others, psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigam said: “Aries is a fire sign, governed by the fast and furious planet Mars.

"They think fast, they speak fast, and they certainly don't drive slowly! The babies of the Zodiac are impulsive and childlike, not ones to think things through.

"They just go with what feels right, but what feels right can sometimes be a bit reckless."

