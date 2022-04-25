Drivers risk £5,000 fine for wearing these everyday items of clothing

By Naomi Bartram

Drivers could face a hefty fine and points if caught wearing common items of clothing including baggy jeans and maxi dresses.

Drivers are now being warned that wearing certain items of clothing could land them with a hefty fine.

Under Rule 97 of the Highway Code, it states that drivers must have “footwear and clothing which does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner."

This means that if you are wearing things that have been branded inappropriate and you can face on-the-spot fines of £100.

You could also get three penalty points, with fines increasing to £5,000 plus nine penalty points and even a driving ban if the case is taken to court.

Items that could prevent you from using the controls correctly include baggy jeans and long dresses which could get caught up in the pedals and prevent safe driving.

Footwear is also very important, with slippers, flip flops, high heels and chunky boots all could all be risky footwear choices.

Driving barefoot could also see you hit with a penalty for ‘driving without due care and attention’.

The Driving Standards Agency states: “Suitable shoes are particularly important behind the wheel.

“We would not recommend driving barefoot because you don’t have the same braking force with bare feet as you do with shoes on."

Meanwhile, Selim Cavanagh, from insurance firm ingenie, told The Mirror : “[Flip flops] slip off, slide under the pedals, get caught between your feet and the pedals and if your feet are wet, they’ll affect your ability to brake if you need to.

"Driving in flip flops can create a dangerous driving environment, and put you, your passengers, and other road users at risk."

It’s also important to make sure you are wearing suitable sunglasses when driving.

According to the AA, depending on the glass in a pair of shades, they could be dangerous to drive in.

Their website states: “Sunglasses sold for general use can be too dark for driving in. Plus, fashion frames could obscure your peripheral vision if they aren't the right style, so it's best to choose your shades carefully.”

However, more confusingly, drivers could also face a fine if they don’t wear sunglasses and their sight is impaired as a result.

If the sun shines in your eyes and causes you to take your eyes off the road, you could be seen as ‘driving without due care and attention’.

According to the Highway Code, drivers must pull over if they are ‘dazzled by bright sunlight’, so if a motorist chooses not to wear sunglasses and doesn’t pull over they could also face a penalty.

With this in mind, the AA has clear advice on which lenses to choose to keep you safe on the roads.