Martin Lewis issues council tax scam warning to anyone waiting for a £150 rebate

19 April 2022, 13:22

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has issued a scam warning to households who are expecting to get the £150 council tax rebate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An urgent warning has been issued to anyone who is waiting for a £150 council tax rebate.

Millions of people who live in homes which fall under bands A-D have been given a sum of money from the government to help with the cost of living crisis.

If you are eligible and pay by direct debit, the money should have been in your account from April 1.

Those who don’t pay by direct debit were told to contact their local council to find out how and when their money would be paid.

Martin Lewis' website Money Saving Expert has issued a warning
Martin Lewis' website Money Saving Expert has issued a warning. Picture: ITV

Money Saving Expert, which is the website run by Martin Lewis, has warned that fraudsters are using the scheme to target vulnerable people.

The website states: "Households should beware cold callers asking for their bank account details in order to seemingly pay them the Government’s £150 council tax rebate, as it’s likely to be a scam.”

A number of councils have also told their residents to be aware of the scam phone calls, with Durham Council writing on Twitter: "Please don’t give your bank details to anyone who calls you about the national council tax rebate scheme.

"We’re aware of a scam but we will not ask for your details as part of this process."

Don't fall for this sneaky council tax scam
Don't fall for this sneaky council tax scam. Picture: Getty Images

As a rule of thumb, your council will never ask for your bank details over the phone and if you pay by direct debit customer, your local council will usually already have your bank details.

Around 80% of UK households are eligible for the council tax refund, which was supposed to help with rising energy costs.

A lot of this will be used to pay for the rising council tax costs, with the average Band A bill rising to £1,310, Band B to £1,529 and Band C to £1,747 a year.

But the average 3.5% rise is actually below last year’s increase, which was 4.4%, and is also the lowest year-on-year rise since 2016.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine war: 'I can't lose my country now', says platoon commander fighting in the east since 2014

UK & World

Boris Johnson hits back at Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby for criticising Rwanda asylum plan

UK & World

Netflix shares plunge as subscribers fall for first time in a decade

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

John and Anne Darwin were both sentenced to prison time

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe: This is where the real John and Anne Darwin are now

TV & Movies

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe episode guide

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

TV & Movies

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe full cast list

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe cast: Who is in the ITV drama?

TV & Movies

See the locations of The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe

Where is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe filmed? Locations in Durham revealed

TV & Movies

Selina has denied claims she is now with Al after MAFS Australia

Married At First Sight Australia's Selina Chhaur speaks out on rumours she's dating Al Perkins

TV & Movies

This is what happened to John and Anne Darwin's sons

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe: This is what happened to John and Anne Darwin's sons

TV & Movies

Sandra Beckham gifted Nicola a personalised pair of trainers for a wedding gift

David Beckham's mum gives Brooklyn's wife Nicola a personalised wedding gift

Celebrities

Kevin Berling asked his employers to not throw him a birthday party in the office, but they did it anyway

Man wins £350,000 lawsuit after his employer threw him a birthday party he didn't want

Lifestyle

Sienna Miller stars in Anatomy of a Scandal

How many episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

BGT viewers think they've worked out The Phantom's trick

Britain’s Got Talent viewers 'work out' The Phantom chalk trick

TV & Movies

A Big Brother return could be on the horizon...

Is Big Brother returning? Everything we know about the rumours

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is back on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue shirt dress from Phase Eight

Celebrities

Tayah and Adam from MAFS are expecting their first baby

Married At First Sight’s Tayah and Adam are expecting their first baby

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon told her followers she struggled with mastitis

Stacey Solomon opens up about mastitis battle as she returns to social media

Celebrities

Zoe Hardman opened up about the death of her friend Caroline Flack

Zoe Hardman opens up on heartache of losing friend Caroline Flack

Celebrities