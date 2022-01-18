Drivers to be told to give more priority to cyclists from next week

The Highway Code will be updated next week (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Changes to the Highway Code will see drivers told to give more priority to cyclists and pedestrians.

As reported by the Mirror, the Department of Transport will publish a "hierarchy of road users" on January 29 – which could see £200 fines and six points for motorists who do not follow it.

From this date, drivers will be told to give more priority to cyclists and pedestrians - with all drivers told to give way to pedestrians waiting to cross a road they're turning into.

The guidance will also state that cars indicating left or right will have to give priority to cyclists coming up behind them and going straight on.

The new rules come into force on January 29 (stock image). Picture: Getty

Drivers should also ensure to leave at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists when driving up to 30mph, and even more space should be given when overtaking at faster speeds.

Cyclists will also be advised to ride in the middle of the road when approaching junctions and cycling on quiet roads. At the moment, they typically ride on the left.

Drivers will be told to give more priority to cyclists (stock image). Picture: Getty

The new guidance will see a hierarchy of road users created in accordance with how much harm they are deemed to be able to cause. Pedestrians are at the top, meaning someone cycling will have responsibility to look out for pedestrians. In accordance with the hierarchy, drivers will have to watch out for cyclists.

A Department for Transport spokesperson told The Mirror: "The Department has established a working group of key organisations to ensure that messages about the changes are as widespread as possible and our well-established THINK! campaign will continue to ensure all road users are aware both when these changes come into effect and beyond."