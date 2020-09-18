Driving theory tests are changing from next week

Driving theory tests are now changing. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

Hopeful drivers will be taking a very different test as of September 28.

If you’re taking your theory test later this year, there is set to be some big changes.

In fact, the standard written questions are set to be replaced with video clips to make the test more accessible for those with different abilities.

From 28 September 2020, learners will now be shown 30-second video clips depicting different driving scenarios, such as driving along a country road, driving around a roundabout, or in a town centre.

Hopefuls will then be given three questions about each clip.

The hazard perception part of the test will remain the same, asking drivers to pick the answers from multiple choice.

Theory tests will be replaced by videos. Picture: PA Images

This is all part of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency's (DVSA) bid to modernise the process and support those with reading difficulties and disabilities.

DVSA Chief Driving Examiner, Mark Winn, has said the changes will make a positive impact on the process.

Read More: Mum's video of 'deserted' house leaves daughter terrified after spotting ghostly face in window

He said: "DVSA's priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

"Being able to drive can be life-changing and the DVSA is committed to helping everyone access the opportunities driving can offer.

"We have worked closely with road safety experts and learners to create a theory test which fully tests a candidate's knowledge of the rules of the road and is more accessible."

The DVLA worked alongside the National Autistic Society, British Deaf Association and the British Dyslexia Association when implementing the changes.

John Rogers from the Disability Driving Instructors, said: "A picture paints a thousand words, especially for candidates with special educational needs.

"Having to go back and forth between the text in the written scenario and the written questions and answers was a big obstacle to understanding what was required.

"Video scenarios should prove much easier to follow and the questions will hopefully appear more relevant."

If you want to look at the new videos, you can practise the test here.

Now Read: 8 things you should know before having laser hair removal