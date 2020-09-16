Mum's video of 'deserted' house leaves daughter terrified after spotting ghostly face in window

The TikTok footage left viewers terrified of the ghostly face. Picture: TikTok/@rebabeba

By Alice Dear

The video footage has gone viral, but an explanation has been found to the creepy face in the window.

One woman's TikTok video has gone viral after she posted the footage her mum sent her of what appeared to be an abandoned house on the social media site.

In the video you can hear the woman's mother talking about how beautiful the "deserted" house is, as she calls it a "great old house".

She goes on to say that she was told the house was called The Murphy House, but that she was not aware who the Murphys were.

She continued to say in the video: "I don't think they've lived here for a while because it looks pretty deserted.

"It must have been gorgeous in its day. I could just imagine walking round here in some fancy dress. It's just amazing, it's just beautiful."

But while the mum – who discovered the house on a hike – was taken aback by the building, it was her daughter who spotted a ghostly face in one of the windows.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @rebabeba, captioned it with: "My mom sent me this video of a mansion she found on a hike and I just noticed a FACE in the window wtfff #haunted."

The woman's mum was left in awe at the 'deserted' house's beauty. Picture: TikTok/@rebabeba

The video has now been viewed a massive 1.8 million times online, with each person being more and more freaked out by the 'child's face' in the window.

People have been commenting on the video, sharing their shock at the sighting, or offering a potential reason behind the face.

One person commented: "OMG that is a CHILD! Why did I have to see this before bed!", while another wrote that they had spotted another face – of a man – above the child's head.

A 'child's face' could be spotted in one of the windows of the house. Picture: TikTok/@rebabeba

While we'd love to tell you this is a real ghost sighting, it turns out there is a very reasonable answer to the questions surrounding the child's face at The Murphy's House.

In another TikTok video, the same woman revealed that with closer investigation they found the 'child's face' was in fact just a mannequin head!

