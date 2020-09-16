Mum's video of 'deserted' house leaves daughter terrified after spotting ghostly face in window

16 September 2020, 13:05

The TikTok footage left viewers terrified of the ghostly face
The TikTok footage left viewers terrified of the ghostly face. Picture: TikTok/@rebabeba
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The video footage has gone viral, but an explanation has been found to the creepy face in the window.

One woman's TikTok video has gone viral after she posted the footage her mum sent her of what appeared to be an abandoned house on the social media site.

In the video you can hear the woman's mother talking about how beautiful the "deserted" house is, as she calls it a "great old house".

She goes on to say that she was told the house was called The Murphy House, but that she was not aware who the Murphys were.

READ NOW: Harry Potter elf 'Dobby’ spotted on CCTV walking up woman’s driveway

She continued to say in the video: "I don't think they've lived here for a while because it looks pretty deserted.

"It must have been gorgeous in its day. I could just imagine walking round here in some fancy dress. It's just amazing, it's just beautiful."

But while the mum – who discovered the house on a hike – was taken aback by the building, it was her daughter who spotted a ghostly face in one of the windows.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @rebabeba, captioned it with: "My mom sent me this video of a mansion she found on a hike and I just noticed a FACE in the window wtfff #haunted."

The woman's mum was left in awe at the 'deserted' house's beauty
The woman's mum was left in awe at the 'deserted' house's beauty. Picture: TikTok/@rebabeba

The video has now been viewed a massive 1.8 million times online, with each person being more and more freaked out by the 'child's face' in the window.

People have been commenting on the video, sharing their shock at the sighting, or offering a potential reason behind the face.

One person commented: "OMG that is a CHILD! Why did I have to see this before bed!", while another wrote that they had spotted another face – of a man – above the child's head.

A 'child's face' could be spotted in one of the windows of the house
A 'child's face' could be spotted in one of the windows of the house. Picture: TikTok/@rebabeba

While we'd love to tell you this is a real ghost sighting, it turns out there is a very reasonable answer to the questions surrounding the child's face at The Murphy's House.

In another TikTok video, the same woman revealed that with closer investigation they found the 'child's face' was in fact just a mannequin head!

READ NOW: Bizarre optical illusion that makes model's leg look terrifyingly thin is baffling the internet

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

September is here - and here's what we've got our eye on this month

Lust List: What we're buying, trying and dining on this September
The temperatures are expected to stay warm

UK weather: Britain to bask in 'second summer' with 12 days of sunshine
Pensioners could be owed £200 from the state

Thousands of people in the UK are missing out on £200 payout from the government
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Goat Fashion

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Goat Fashion

Celebrities

Tips when getting laser hair removal

8 things you should know before having laser hair removal

Trending on Heart

Jake Wood will be saying goodbye to his EastEnders character later this year

Jake Wood announces he is leaving EastEnders after 15 years as Max Branning

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia season five cast

What is the Married At First Sight Australia prize?

TV & Movies

The Duchess cast

Will there be a season two of Netflix's The Duchess?

TV & Movies

Fancy being Wayne Lineker's younger girlfriend? Read on...

Wayne Lineker, 58, posts 'wanted ad' for younger girlfriend - as dating someone his own age 'looks weird'

Celebrities

Tracey Jewell from Married at First Sight 2017

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Tracey Jewel now?

TV & Movies