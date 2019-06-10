Harry Potter elf 'Dobby’ spotted on CCTV walking up woman’s driveway

10 June 2019, 11:57 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 12:01

Has Dobby come back from the dead?
Has Dobby come back from the dead? Picture: Warner Bros/Vivian Gomez
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Vivian Gomez, from America, claims to have caught the mystery creature in her backyard.

A mum was left terrified when CCTV outside her home seemingly captured a bizarre creature resembling Harry Potter character Dobby.

If you’re a fan of JK Rowling’s hit franchise, you’ll know the house elf was tragically killed off in the penultimate film.

But if this video is anything to go by, it looks like Dobby is very much alive and walking through the muggle streets of America.

Vivian Gomez - who lives in the US - was monitoring her security cameras when she caught the mysterious creature walking on her driveway.

Flapping its arms like a chicken, the Dobby-like shadow can be seen walking around her car in the backyard towards the gates.

And if that wasn’t strange enough, Vivian claims the silhouette doesn’t appear on any other cameras monitoring the house.

Posting the bizarre clip on Facebook last week, she wrote: "I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck.

Read More: Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'

"First I saw the shadow walking from my front door when I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras? The other two cameras didn't pick it up for some reason."

Naturally, the clip has now racked up more than 5.5 million views, with followers desperate for an explanation.

While some are convinced the creature has been photoshopped in, others are genuinely freaked out by the discovery.

Did Dobby survive the last film?
Did Dobby survive the last film? Picture: Warner Bros

“Good to see that #dobby is alive and thriving,” said one Twitter user.

A second wrote: “Everyone’s joking that this is Dobby but I’m here deciding not to go outside at night ever again.”

Read More: Bizarre optical illusion that makes model's leg look terrifyingly thin is baffling the internet

Another thought we’d got the wrong elf, as they added: “You guys, don’t be stupid. This is clearly not Dobby. This is obviously Kreacher."

While a fourth added: "There could be genuine alien life roaming our planet and ppl be making dobby memes I WANT ANSWERS.”

There were also plenty of sceptics insisting there must be a reasonable explanation - with people insisting the figure was either computer generated or fake.

Some eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted there appears to be two shadows towards the end of the video which suggests someone could be operating an elf-like puppet.

Although someone hit back: “If it were a puppet, wouldn’t you see strings attached in the shadow?”

Well, while there isn’t yet an explanation for the mystery video, it has definitely got people talking.

