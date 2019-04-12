When is Easter 2019, is it a Bank Holiday and why do we celebrate it?

12 April 2019, 12:04

Easter weekend kicks off next week (stock image)
Easter weekend kicks off next week (stock image). Picture: Getty

Easter weekend 2019 date: when is the bank holiday and how many days do we get off work?

If you don't have kids on school holidays it can be easy to forget that the Easter weekend is just round the corner, meaning the five day weekend is imminent.

The date of Easter Weekend changes every year
The date of Easter Weekend changes every year. Picture: Getty

When is Easter 2019?

Good Friday falls on April 19th this year, meaning that Easter Sunday falls on 21st April. Easter Monday will be 22nd April.

Unlike Christmas and Halloween, which are both on fixed dates, Easter falls on a different date every year - and can lie any time between March 22 and April 21.

Why is the date of Easter different every year? How is it worked out?

The date that Easter falls on is dependant on a set of complex calculations based on observations of the moon.

When is the Easter bank holiday weekend? And how long does it last?

Easter weekend starts on Good Friday and ends on Easter Monday (stock image)
Easter weekend starts on Good Friday and ends on Easter Monday (stock image). Picture: Getty

The bank holiday weekend kicks off on Good Friday and continues until Easter Monday - meaning many of us will get five days off work.

Why do we celebrate Easter?

Easter celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus, which the Bible claims happened around the Jewish festival passover.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Tired primary school children will be given Fridays off

A primary school is giving children Friday afternoons off because "they're too tired"
Woman crashes car

Woman crashes her car after seeing spider inside her vehicle

Huntsham Court

This lavish wedding bolthole is the UK's best kept secret and only 2 hours from London

Weddings

Poundland babygro

Mum sparks debate after calling out Poundland for this 'inappropriate' babygro
Aldi has just announced the return of their popular halloumi fries

Halloumi fries are now being sold at ALDI and they're only £2.29

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Jaqueline posted a cryptic message on her Instagram following Dan Osborne's cheating scandal

Jacqueline Jossa talks about forgiveness after Dan Osborne cheating scandal

Celebrities

Stephen Mulhern says he's happy to have 'the family back together'

Stephen Mulhern praises 'back on form' Ant McPartlin as he makes return to BGT

Celebrities

Ayda and Robbie have announced their departure from The X Factor judging panel

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have QUIT The X Factor

TV & Movies

Joe has been going out with Nicole since 2017

Emmerdale grooming victim actor Joe Warren Plant, 16, in real-life relationship with 22-year-old model

Celebrities

Shila played Aiesha Richards in the soap

Emmerdale’s Shila Iqbal fired from role of Aiesha Richards after racist tweets

Showbiz