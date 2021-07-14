Face masks to stay mandatory on London buses, trains and tubes after 'Freedom Day'

14 July 2021, 08:19

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that face coverings will be compulsory on TfL after July 19.

Face masks will remain mandatory on some public transport in London after England's July 19 'Freedom Day'.

Anyone riding on Transport for London (TfL) train, bus and tram services will be required to wear a face covering as a 'condition of carriage', unless they are exempt.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Twitter: "The wearing of face coverings helps reduce the spread of Covid, and crucially gives Londoners confidence to travel - vital to our economic recovery.

"My mask protects you, your mask protects me."

He previously explained his reasoning for requesting the rule, saying they will give Londoners and visitors 'reassurance and confidence', while also protecting TfL staff.

As reported by the Evening Standard, he said: "I’ve repeatedly made clear that the simplest and safest option would have been for the Government to retain the national requirement for face coverings on public transport.

"I’m not prepared to stand by and put Londoners, and our city’s recovery, at risk.

"This is why, after careful consideration, I have decided to ask TfL to retain the requirement for passengers to wear a face covering on all TfL services when the national regulations change.

"By keeping face masks mandatory we will give Londoners and visitors the reassurance and confidence to make the most of what our city has to offer, while also protecting our heroic transport workers and those who may be vulnerable and rely on the network to get around our city.

"It’s an extra layer of protection on top of TfL’s world-leading enhanced cleaning regime – and I’m sure Londoners will continue to do the right thing as they have done throughout the pandemic, and continue to wear a face covering on TfL services."

Boris Johnson announced last month that masks will no longer be mandatory in settings like public transport and shops in England from July 19.

The Prime Minister added that it will be up to individual judgement on whether they decide to wear them or not.

