Full list of 12 countries that 'could be added to the green list this week'
13 July 2021, 12:56
The next green list review is due this week - and several countries have been identified as possible contenders for inclusion.
Later this week, the government is due to conduct its the next review into the UK traffic light travel lists.
Every country in the world is on the 'green', 'amber', or 'red' list - which all have different rules for Brits hoping to travel to them.
The green list covers countries that people are allowed to visit for a holiday, without the need to quarantine on their return.
Currently, there are 27 countries on the green list - including Malta, Singapore, and the Balearic Islands - and it is possible that more could be added when the review takes place this Thursday (July 15).
While nothing is confirmed, and it is possible that no countries at all will be added to the list, several potential destinations have been highlighted as possible contenders.
As reported by Evening Standard, Former BA strategist Robert Boyle, has predicted that 12 countries could be added to the list this week.
These are as follows:
- Italy
- Bulgaria
- Germany
- Canada
- Austria
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Slovakia
- Hong Kong
- Taiwan
The metrics Mr Boyle uses to make his predictions include whether seven-day infection rates are below 20 per 100,000 people, fewer than 1.5 per cent of Covid tests are returning positive results, and high vaccination rates.
These are just predictions, however, and we will have to wait until the announcement to find out if the green list has changed at all.
The government previously stressed that the lists are subject to change, and countries can be added or removed from any list at each review.
They said: "The Government will not hesitate to act immediately should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed."