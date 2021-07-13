Full list of 12 countries that 'could be added to the green list this week'

A green list review is due to take place this week. Picture: Alamy/Getty

The next green list review is due this week - and several countries have been identified as possible contenders for inclusion.

Later this week, the government is due to conduct its the next review into the UK traffic light travel lists.

Every country in the world is on the 'green', 'amber', or 'red' list - which all have different rules for Brits hoping to travel to them.

The green list covers countries that people are allowed to visit for a holiday, without the need to quarantine on their return.

Currently, there are 27 countries on the green list - including Malta, Singapore, and the Balearic Islands - and it is possible that more could be added when the review takes place this Thursday (July 15).

The green list review will take place on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

While nothing is confirmed, and it is possible that no countries at all will be added to the list, several potential destinations have been highlighted as possible contenders.

As reported by Evening Standard, Former BA strategist Robert Boyle, has predicted that 12 countries could be added to the list this week.

These are as follows:

Italy Bulgaria Germany Canada Austria Latvia Lithuania Poland Switzerland Slovakia Hong Kong Taiwan

Germany has been identified as a possible contender for inclusion on the green list. Picture: Alamy

The metrics Mr Boyle uses to make his predictions include whether seven-day infection rates are below 20 per 100,000 people, fewer than 1.5 per cent of Covid tests are returning positive results, and high vaccination rates.

These are just predictions, however, and we will have to wait until the announcement to find out if the green list has changed at all.

The government previously stressed that the lists are subject to change, and countries can be added or removed from any list at each review.

They said: "The Government will not hesitate to act immediately should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed."