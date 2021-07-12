When is the next green list travel review and announcement?

When is the next green list announcement? (stock images). Picture: Getty

When is the next government review of the traffic light travel lists? Here's what we know about when it takes place, and which countries might be moved.

The government is due to announce its third review of the traffic light travel lists later this week.

Each country in the world is currently on the UK's 'green', 'amber', or 'red' list, with each having different rules for Brits travelling there.

Green list countries are those that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their return, and the last review saw the likes of Ibiza and Mallorca added.

Here's your need-to-know on when we can expect the next green list update.

The next green list review is due this Thursday. Picture: Alamy

When is the next green list review?

The next green list review is due to take place on Thursday July 15, 2021. The changes will likely be introduced the following week, on Wednesday June 21.

The reviews take place every three weeks, and the last one took place on June 24.

What countries will be added to the green list?

We don't yet know what countries might be added to the green list, or if any lists will change at all.

It is also possible that some countries may be removed from the list, as was the cast with Portugal at the first review.

Italy has been highlighted as a possible contender for the green list. Picture: Getty

While there has been no confirmation on what countries might be added, the following have been highlighted by former BA strategist Robert Boyle as possible contenders: