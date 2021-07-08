What are the new rules for fully-vaccinated people travelling to amber list countries?

What will the new travel rules for Brits with both jabs and when do the new rules come into place?

Today (Thursday July 8), the government announced that people who have had two jabs will soon no longer have to isolate when returning from Amber list countries.

Currently, UK residents who visit these countries need to isolate for 10 days on their return to England, but this will no longer be the case for fully-vaccinated Brits.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the new rules will come into place on July 19, and added that 'fully-vaccinated' means that 14 days must have passed since your second jab.

What will the new travel rules be?

Fully-vaccinated Brits travelling to amber list countries will no longer need to quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK.

The rules for travel to amber list countries will be the same as those on the green list for people who have had two jabs.

This means that they will still need to take a test three days before departure and two days after arrival in the UK, but they won't have to take one on day eight.

Mr Shapps did add, however, that there is always a chance amber list countries will turn red.

Anyone returning from red list countries needs to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days on their arrival into the country.

From July 19, the government is updating the travel guidance on amber list countries, and will no longer advise against non-essential travel to amber list countries.

This means that people will be allowed to visit them for a holiday.

When do the new rules come in?

The new travel rules come in on July 19, which is when England enters its fourth stage of lockdown-easing.

What countries are on the amber list?

Currently, the following countries are on the UK's amber list: