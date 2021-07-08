Full list of countries on the UK's amber list

What countries are on the amber list for travel? Find out the full list of countries, including Spain, Greece and France.

The government have announced that fully-vaccinated Brits will soon not have to quarantine on their arrival back from amber list countries.

Speaking from the House of Commons on Thursday July 8, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the new rules will be introduced on July 19.

He added that 'fully-vaccinated' covers people who have had their jab at least 14 days previously.

From July 19, the government advice to not travel to amber list countries unless necessary will be lifted, meaning people can go there on holiday.

Here's your need-to-know on the countries currently on the list, which are subject to change at the next review.

What countries are on the amber list?

Currently, the following countries are on the UK's amber list:

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Indian Ocean Territory

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic (Czechia)

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

The Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece (including islands)

Greenland

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Myanmar (Burma)

Naura

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Portugal

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain (not including the Balearic Islands, which are on the green list)

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Martin and St Barthélemy

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

Ukraine

United States (USA)

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Western Sahara

Yemen

What are the rules for travel to amber list countries?

Currently, any UK resident returning from amber list countries must quarantine for 10 days at home on their arrival back to the UK.

They also need to take three coronavirus tests - one three days before travel, and two on their arrival home on days two and eight.

However, these rules will change on July 19 - allowing fully-vaccinated Brits to skip quarantine. They also won't need to take the test on day eight after they arrive back.

When is the next travel list review?

Reviews take place every three weeks, and the next one is due on Thursday July 15. Any changes brought in during that review will likely come in the following week, on Wednesday 21 July.