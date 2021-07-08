Full list of countries on the UK's amber list
8 July 2021, 12:41
What countries are on the amber list for travel? Find out the full list of countries, including Spain, Greece and France.
The government have announced that fully-vaccinated Brits will soon not have to quarantine on their arrival back from amber list countries.
Speaking from the House of Commons on Thursday July 8, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the new rules will be introduced on July 19.
He added that 'fully-vaccinated' covers people who have had their jab at least 14 days previously.
From July 19, the government advice to not travel to amber list countries unless necessary will be lifted, meaning people can go there on holiday.
Here's your need-to-know on the countries currently on the list, which are subject to change at the next review.
- What are the new rules for fully-vaccinated people travelling to amber list countries?
What countries are on the amber list?
Currently, the following countries are on the UK's amber list:
- Akrotiri and Dhekelia
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- The Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Congo
- Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic (Czechia)
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Polynesia
- Gabon
- The Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece (including islands)
- Greenland
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Martinique
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Myanmar (Burma)
- Naura
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- The Occupied Palestinian Territories
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Poland
- Portugal
- Réunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sierra Leone
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Spain (not including the Balearic Islands, which are on the green list)
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Maarten
- St Martin and St Barthélemy
- St Pierre and Miquelon
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Tunisia
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United States (USA)
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
- Wallis and Futuna
- Western Sahara
- Yemen
What are the rules for travel to amber list countries?
Currently, any UK resident returning from amber list countries must quarantine for 10 days at home on their arrival back to the UK.
They also need to take three coronavirus tests - one three days before travel, and two on their arrival home on days two and eight.
However, these rules will change on July 19 - allowing fully-vaccinated Brits to skip quarantine. They also won't need to take the test on day eight after they arrive back.
When is the next travel list review?
Reviews take place every three weeks, and the next one is due on Thursday July 15. Any changes brought in during that review will likely come in the following week, on Wednesday 21 July.