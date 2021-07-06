Ryanair and EasyJet confirm passengers must wear face masks after July 19

6 July 2021, 15:52

Ryanair and EasyJet passengers must continue to wear masks
Ryanair and EasyJet passengers must continue to wear masks. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Face coverings will still be mandatory on some planes after lockdown has eased in England.

Ryanair and EasyJet have confirmed that passengers will still be required to wear face coverings on their flights after July 19.

The airlines have stated that they have no plans to drop their requirements for face masks, despite the fact that they will no longer be legally required in England in two week's time.

As reported by ITV, Ryanair said in a statement: "In order to protect the health of our customers and crew, the use of face masks will still be mandatory across all Ryanair flights, regardless of the departing/destination country."

EasyJet added: "At present there are no changes to easyJet’s onboard mask policy and we will continue to keep this under review.

EasyJet have confirmed their mask guidance will remain in place
EasyJet have confirmed their mask guidance will remain in place. Picture: PA

"We continue to be guided by our inhouse medical adviser and a number of key industry governing bodies that airlines follow including the WHO (World Health Organization), Icao (International Civil Aviation Organisation), Easa (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and public health authorities across Europe, and at present their guidance around the wearing of masks onboard remains unchanged."

Their confirmations come after Boris Johnson announced that face masks will no longer be a legal requirement in settings where they are currently mandatory from July 19.

Boris Johnson announced the new face mask rules last night
Boris Johnson announced the new face mask rules last night. Picture: PA

Instead, it will be up to the individual on whether or not they wear them.

Speaking from Downing Street yesterday, the Prime Minister said that people must "learn to live" with Covid and "exercise judgement".

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Royal Mint have unveiled new Alice in Wonderland coins

Royal Mint unveil beautiful Alice in Wonderland coin collection
A man has been uninvited to a wedding held at his house

'My friend is getting married in my garden for free - but now she’s uninvited me'
What will the rules on social distancing be from July 19?

Will social distancing end on July 19?

Masks are currently mandatory in shops

Will the rules on face masks end on July 19?

When do nightclubs reopen in England?

Will nightclubs reopen on July 19?

Trending on Heart

What did Hugo say to Sharon on Love Island? Reason behind fallout revealed

What did Hugo say to Sharon on Love Island? Reason behind fallout revealed

TV & Movies

Lucinda will be entering the Love Island villa this evening as one of the new bombshells

Who is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on new girl Millie Court

Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Virgin River season 2 recap: Here's what's happened in the Netflix drama so far

Virgin River season 2 recap: Here's what's happened in the Netflix drama so far

TV & Movies

Cam and Emily have confirmed that they've moved in together

Too Hot To Handle's Emily and Cam reveal they've moved in together after confirming romance

TV & Movies

Jake Cornish is a water engineer from Westin-super-Mare

How tall is Love Island star Jake Cornish?

TV & Movies