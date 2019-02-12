ASOS mocked for selling dress that 'looks like Cinderella's rags'

The dress has caused uproar on Twitter
The dress has been reduced from £38 to £15 by the online retailer

ASOS are selling what might be the most questionable dress we've ever seen in our lives - for the bargain price of £15.

The dress, which looks like the one Cinderella wore before she met the fairy godmother, is purple in colour and covered with satin strips - and has been likened to 'rags'.

Read more: Boohoo SLAMMED by mental health charity for 'offensive' pyjamas

In the 1950s Disney film, there's a scene in which the ugly sisters rip up poor Cinderella's late mother's dress after tricking her into thinking she's going to the ball - and the ASOS gown is starkly reminiscent of that...

Lucie Larousse, a French illustrator, spotted the dress and criticised ASOS for its choice of design for the curve range.

She tweeted: "Asos why do you want girls to dress like Cinderella after her evil stepsisters shredded her dress?"

Replying to her tweet, one person wrote: "Cinderella's dress looks better", and another added: "wtf is that even ???".

The Colourblock Satin Midi Dress with Tie Detail, which is sold in sizes 16-24, appears to be struggling to sell - and has been reduced from £38 to £15.

