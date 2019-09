Emmy Awards 2019: Vote for your favourite red carpet look

Vote for your favourite red carpet look from the Emmys 2019. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Gwyneth Paltrow all put a very glam foot forward on last night's purple carpet - but which star deserves the prize for best outfit? You decide!

We've collated some of the best - and worst - looks from last night's star studded ceremony.

From Kendall Jenner's PVC-meets-floral gown to Amy Poehler's too-long trousers, not every look was a crowd pleaser...

Vote for your favourite get up below.