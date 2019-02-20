Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her floral jumpsuit and suede heels

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she starts your day on Heart Breakfast

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each day at Heart HQ, and her latest ensemble is perfect for the Spring-esque weather we're being treated to.

Kelly, who's standing in for Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on Heart's London Breakfast with JK this week, is today sporting a floral jumpsuit teamed with suede block heels.

Here's how you can shop Kelly's look:

Dark Green Floral Print Jumpsuit - Nine by Savannah Miller - £55

After a freezing cold January, the weather outside is surprisingly mild - and there's (fingers crossed) no sign of the dreaded return of The Beast From The East just yet. So what better time than to whip out your florals?

And we're loving Kelly's dark green floral jumpsuit by Savannah Miller.

Lucy Black Suede Block Heel - Mint Velvet - £119

These block heels are a wardrobe staple that will take you right through summer. We recommend snapping them up quick while it's still warm enough to pull them off...

