Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Buy her Zara shirt dress and snakeskin boots

Kelly Brook looked gorgeous in a tan dress with cut-away boots. Picture: HEART

Kelly wore an incredible pair of ankle boots to the Heart London studios on Tuesday... and they're currently on sale for just £22.

Kelly Brook's boots are enough to make you do a double-take - especially they're currently on sale.

The Heart presenter, who along with JK is standing in for Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin, arrived at the studio on Tuesday looking gorgeous in a tan shirt dress and the killer shoes.

Kelly's oversize shirt dress is from Zara, and is priced £39.99.

Kelly wore this shirt dress from Zara. Picture: Zara

Available in sizes S - XL, it can be easily dressed up or down, and is a rich dark mustard shade that will flatter all skin tones.

But it was below the knee that Kelly's outfit really kicked off.

These Pretty Little Thing boots feature cut out detailing. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

She wore a pair of tan snake print cut out heeled boots from Pretty Little Thing.

Available up to a size 8, they were originally priced at £40 but are now just £22.

Also available in plain black (which will definitely appeal to the rock chicks out there), they feature both laces and buckles for when you just can't decide what sort of fastener mood you're in.

Yesterday Kelly went for a preppier look in a matching tartan kilt and jacket.