Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Buy her tartan suit and grey ankle boots

Kelly Brook arrived for work in am matching tartan kilt and jacket. Picture: Heart

Today marks Kelly Brook's first day standing in for Jamie and Lucy on Heart London Breakfast - but the early start doesn't mean she's pressed snooze on being glam...

Kelly Brook came to work dressed to kilt for her Heart London Breakfast debut in a matching tartan two-piece.

The model and co-presenter JK have swapped their usual drive time slot for Breakfast this week, standing in for Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin.

But despite starting work early doors, Kelly arrived looking as glam as ever.

The kilt can be given a rockier edge with a T-shirt. Picture: Claudie Pierredot

With her brunette locks swept back, she showed off her legs in a suit by French designer Claudie Pierlot.

The Pleated Checked Kilt Skit is priced at £99.50, with the matching Check Suit Jacket priced at £172.50.

If you prefer not to get your legs out, there is also a pair of very flattering trousers in the same pattern available, priced at £119.50.

Kelly kept the rest of her outfit simple, wearing a simple white T-shirt from Debenhams, and a pair of moss green ankle boots.

The shoes, from Jasper Conran, are priced £85 and are also available from Debenhams.

It's not the first time KB has gone for a tartan two-piece.

She recently thrilled fans when she unleashed her inner Cher Horowitz in a yellow check combo.