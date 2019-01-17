Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Clueless-inspired yellow check pinafore and chunky boots

Find out where to buy Kelly Brook's look today. Picture: Heart

The gorgeous Heart presenter was definitely channelling her 'inner Cher' when she arrived for work on Thursday.

Kelly Brook might have been rocking some serious Clueless style, but she definitely knows how to put together a killer outfit.

The Heart presenter wore a yellow houndstooth pinafore dress from New Look with a black jumper, thick black tights and a pair of chunky boots.

While the yellow frock isn't currently available online, an equally striking black and white version is, and it's priced at just £22.99.

Kelly was looking very Cher Horowitz when she arrived for work on Thursday. Picture: Heart

Available in all sizes from 6 to 18, it features buttons running up one side, adding a bit of interest to a traditionally stuffy print.

Kelly's jumper is also from New Look, with the black crew neck ribbed jumper also available in sizes 6 to 18.

If you wanted to copy Kelly's look at home, this particular sweater comes in a huge range of colours including green, camel, pale pink and lilac.

To cinch in her waist, Kelly opted for a double circle buckle belt, which is priced at just £7.99.

A ringer for similar styles seen at designer powerhouse Gucci, there are multiple variations of the belt currently up for grabs on the New Look site, from mock croc to coloured leather, and in their Curve range, too.

Black rib neck jumper. Picture: NEW LOOK

There is a monochrome version of Kelly's dress available on the New Look site. Picture: New Look

While we're used to seeing Kelly oozing glamour on the red carpet, today she clearly said 'As IF!' to the prospect of wearing heels.

Instead she played it safe - and sensible - with a pair of chunky M&S boots with gold stud detailing that sadly are a few years old... and no longer available to buy.

Yesterday Kelly looked cosy in a fluffy knit and denim skirt.

And earlier this week she wore a quirky rust red jumper with unusual blouson sleeves.

Join JK and Kelly on Heart across the UK every Saturday morning from 6am or on Heart London on weekdays from 4pm.