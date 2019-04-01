Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her green floral dress

1 April 2019, 17:24

Where to shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on London's Heart
Where to shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on London's Heart. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit is perfect for Spring.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a green floral dress with a pair of Adidas trainers.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on London's Heart
Shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on London's Heart. Picture: Heart

Frill Yoke Floral Jersey Printed Dress - £25 - Very

Frill Yoke Floral Jersey Printed Dress - Green
Frill Yoke Floral Jersey Printed Dress - Green. Picture: Very

It's now *officially* Spring, meaning we can now team floral dresses with bare legs without looking ridiculous / freezing to death. We are obsessed with Kelly's dress, which is perfect for the sunny weather.

Click here to shop.

Can't get enough of Kelly's look? Click here to shop last week's outfit.

