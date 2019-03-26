Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her pink jumper and black midi skirt

26 March 2019, 17:14 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 17:15

Here's where you can shop Kelly's look
Here's where you can shop Kelly's look. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit makes for perfect casual workwear.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a pastel pink jumper with a black midi skirt - and completed the look with a pair of Stan Smiths.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Shop Kelly's look as she gets you home on London's Heart
Shop Kelly's look as she gets you home on London's Heart. Picture: Heart

Crew Neck Pointelle Detail Rib Jumper - £32 - Very

Crew Neck Pointelle Detail Rib Jumper
Crew Neck Pointelle Detail Rib Jumper. Picture: Very

A simple pink jumper is perfect for Spring - and we love Kelly's Very version.

Click here to shop.

Satin Bias Midi Skirt - £28 - Very

Satin Bias Midi Skirt
Satin Bias Midi Skirt. Picture: Very

Midi skirts are the wardrobe staple that are refusing to go out of style - and we can't get enough.

Click here to shop.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley became a household name after wearing the dress in 1994

What was Elizabeth Hurley's Versace safety pin dress and when did she wear the iconic look?
Johnny Vegas weight loss

Johnny Vegas weight loss: What does the Benidorm star look like now?
Kym Marsh has defended fellow former popstar Gareth Gates

Kym Marsh defends Gareth Gates after he 'ruined' Coronation Street death
Kerry Katona received a supportive call from Victoria Beckham following her 2004 split from Brian McFadden

Kerry Katona reveals Victoria Beckham supported her through Brian McFadden split
Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford caught up in diet pill scandal as weight loss company uses This Morning star’s name to sell products

Trending on Heart

PLT joggers

Furious shoppers claim PrettyLittleThing and Topman 'rip out labels from cheaper brands'

Fashion

Vote for YOUR favourite crisp now

Britain's Favourite Crisp 2019: Vote for your REAL winner now

Food & Health

All the items you can get away with taking from your hotel room (stock image)

All the things you're allowed to take from hotel rooms WITHOUT it being theft

Lifestyle

Ghost CCTV cam

Couple capture 'violent ghost' on babycam after daughter was left with scratches

News

The mum was prompted to turn her life around after a negative comment from her ex

Mum demands other women to 'stop being lazy' and lose baby weight

Lifestyle

Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B will air later this year

When is Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B on TV and what does the Spice Girl reveal?

TV & Movies