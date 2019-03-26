Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her pink jumper and black midi skirt

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit makes for perfect casual workwear.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a pastel pink jumper with a black midi skirt - and completed the look with a pair of Stan Smiths.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Crew Neck Pointelle Detail Rib Jumper - £32 - Very

A simple pink jumper is perfect for Spring - and we love Kelly's Very version.

Click here to shop.

Satin Bias Midi Skirt - £28 - Very

Midi skirts are the wardrobe staple that are refusing to go out of style - and we can't get enough.

Click here to shop.