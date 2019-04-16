Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Where to buy her cropped yellow jacket

Kelly Brook paired a jumpsuit with yellow jacket on Tuesday. Picture: Heart

Our gorgeous presenter turned up the summer vibes in a floral jumpsuit and bright mustard coloured jacket.

Kelly Brook was clearly in a summery mood when she arrived at Heart's London studios in a vibrant mustard jacket.

The presenter, who along with JK is covering for Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin, paired the cropped coat with a floral jumpsuit and strappy black heels.

If you want to steal her style it's easy to do - and won't cost you the earth.

The yellow jacket is by Red Herring, and is just £28 from the Debenhams website.

It comes in sizes 8-20, as does the jumpsuit, also from Red Herring.

The Multicoloured Floral 'Antelope' jumpsuit is currently available for £35.

She rounded off the look with the Lucy Black Suede Block Heel from Mint Velvet.

Originally priced at £119, they are currently just £79 - and still available in sizes 4-7.

On today's show, Kelly revealed the heartbreaking significance Notre-Dame Cathedral has to her.