These leopard print outfits are perfect for mums and their little cubs

19 February 2020, 18:37

That's cuter than matching with the kids?
That's cuter than matching with the kids? Picture: Cribstar
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Whether you're looking for cosy loungewear for lazy family days, or for something matching for days out, these animal print trackies are perfect for chilly February.

Every wardrobe needs an 'LBD' - but can you ever have enough 'home clothes'?

The current cold weather is the perfect reason to invest in a few more comfy outfits to wear while the wind howls outside - and there's no reason why your kids can't get in on the fun, too.

Matching outfits for mums or dads and their kids, or aunties and family friends taking little ones on an adventure is a trend that isn't going away.

That's why picking up some matching sweatshirts and rompers is a perfect and cute way to embrace the trend, and surprise guests and have followers doing a double take when scrolling through the 'Gram.

Cribstar is one brand with a huge selection of family-friendly clothes, and their luxe leopard print jumpers, T-shirts and socks are sure to make a family day in the warm a bit more roar-cous.

Read more: Mum shares unique hack to stop kids spilling milk and making a mess

This would be a cool Mother's Day present
This would be a cool Mother's Day present. Picture: Cribstar

Leopard print sweatshirts come in up to size 16-18 for mums, and are priced £25, and there are matching socks for dads, too.

For babies and kids up to age 6, there are jumpers, hoodies, rompers and leggings - meaning your family can go wild without leaving the house.

There are other animal prints for kids available too, including a very trendy monochrome snakeskin and yellow tiger print.

If your littl'un prefers characters, they have adorable Snoopy and Gruffalo designs currently on their website, too.

With Mother's Day on the horizon, maybe now is a good time to drop some hints about these cool mum sweatshirts, too?

Celebrities