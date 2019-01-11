Toddler, 3, becomes Instagram star for being 'mini Holly Willoughby'

Holly Willougby is three year old Hollie's style icon. Picture: Instagram @along_came_hollie

By Alice Westoby

Three year old Holllie has grown a big fan base on Instagram thanks to her recreation of the This Morning host's outfits.

A toddler has amassed thousands of Instagram followers thanks to her spot on recreations of Holly Willoughby's outfits.

Three year old Hollie from Ireland - whose account is presumably run by a family member - appears in sweet snaps of herself wearing celebrity outfits including that of Holly, Ellen Degeneres and more.

Whoever is little Hollie's stylist has done well to recreate some of big Holly's looks in child size including some of her outfits from the I'm A Celeb jungle and some from This Morning.

Hollie has amassed thousands of Instagram fans who leave messages under her pictures asking where her fabulous outfits are from.

Although her posts replicating Holly Willoughby's outfits seem to be the most popular Hollie has also recreated Cara Delevigne's royal wedding outfit and dressed up as Olivia Newton-John as Sandy in Grease.

Little Hollie has a better wardrobe than us!