Holly Willoughby skirt today: Phillip Schofield’s This Morning co-star opts for high street in Warehouse skirt for hit ITV show

Holly Willoughby opted for a Warehouse leopard print skirt for This Morning. Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked sensational in a leopard print skirt and red jumper for This Morning.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to ITV’s This Morning on Thursday with a new show.

Having returned earlier in the week from her break from the morning show for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! hosting, Holly was welcomed back by her millions of fans.

Also welcomed back were Holly’s spectacular ensembles, which fans had missed seeing every morning.

Holly Willoughby's This Morning skirt is only £49.00. Picture: Warehouse

For Thursday’s show, Holly opted for a high street and designer look, turning to two of her favourite brands for the winter outfit.

The blonde beauty looked sensational in a red crew neck jumper, teamed with a leopard print midi skirt and nude heels.

The skirt is from Warehouse, and is a steal at only £49.00.

The jumper is a little more expensive, from JCrew at £100.00.

Holly Willoughby's red jumper is by JCrew . Picture: JCrew

Fans were quick to compliment the star’s ensemble of the day.

One person wrote: “Leopard and red! Love it!” while another added: “Gorgeous as always.”

The skirt is already selling out online, and if history tells us anything it is that Holly has a habit of selling out her favourite high street items.

One fan commented on this, writing on Instagram: “Glad I got this skirt first, there wouldn’t be any left in stock otherwise now!”