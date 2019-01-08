Holly Willoughby dress today: Phillip Schofield's This Morning co-star stuns in LK Bennett floral dress, here’s where you can get the look

Holly Willoughby looked sensational on This Morning . Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked flawless on This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield as the ITV presenter opted for a bright floral dress teamed with a pair of nude heels.

Holly Willoughby made her long awaited return to This Morning this week after taking a break from the ITV show to host I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly.

Phillip Schofield’s co-host delighted viewers with her return as the mum-of-three naturally slotted back into her role.

Making a triumphant return was also Holly’s stunning This Morning ensembles, including Tuesday’s dress of choice by LK Bennett.

The LK Bennett dress is still in stock online . Picture: LK Bennett

Holly shared a sneak peek of her look before going live on ITV on her Instagram page, revealing her outfit for the day.

Wearing her hair and make-up natural, the blonde beauty showed off her slender figure in the Alissa Multi Silk Dress, available to buy online for £395.

Holly finished the look off with a pair of nude heels by designer Gianvito Rossi.

Holly Willoughby was reunited with Phillip Schofield . Picture: ITV

The outfit was received well from viewers, who commented on how stunning the presenter looked.

One fan wrote on Instagram: “Wow, I need this dress and you look beautiful!”

Another added: “I want that dress! It's amazing!”