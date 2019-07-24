B&M is selling a £35 Slush Puppy machine and people are going wild for it

The retro machine is an absolute steal, grab one quick! Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The bargain store has brought out a super affordable version of the nostalgic drink-making machine.

This boiling weather has had everyone craving an ice cold slush puppy.

And luckily for us, we won't have to nip out to the shop to buy an overpriced one anymore - as you can do it all from home.

The blue and white small machine will make a generous 1.1l of slush with every go. Picture: B&M

B&M is selling a bargain slush-making machine right now, so you can make yourself a nostalgic iced drink whenever you fancy it.

For only £35 you can get your hands on the machine, so it'll feel like you're at the cinema in your own living room, or lazing by the pool on holiday when in reality you're just sat with your feet in the kids' paddling pool.

The bargain store's blue and white machine will make up to 1.1 litres of the sweet stuff in each go, and you can also tailor your preferences.

What this means is that if you prefer your slush to be, well, slushier, you can have it just like that, or you can have it very chunky and full of ice.

These will be perfect for this summer's heatwave, which doesn't seem to be cooling down anytime soon.

You can make your own flavoured ice cones or even an alcoholic slush with the bargain product. Picture: B&M

You'll have to keep the favoured syrups topped up yourself, but you can obviously venture out into different non-branded flavours if you want to.

It's the cheapest Slush Puppie branded machine available on the market at the moment, as Amazon are selling the same one for £5 more expensive, and you can grab some bigger versions of the ice drink maker, with one selling for £59.99 on Argos.