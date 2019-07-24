Commuters warned NOT to travel in tomorrow's 39C heatwave over fear of buckling rails

Parts of the UK are set to hit 38C tomorrow, which could break the UK July record for the hottest day EVER.

Brits have already been travelling in the insufferable weather for the first part of this week, but things are only set to get worse.

The 36 C heat today is only set to rise as the week goes on, and the Met Office has even said there's a 60 per cent chance it could be the hottest day on record tomorrow, reaching potential highs of 39C, the hottest day in the UK since 2003, but it isn't good news for commuters.

Commuters shouldn't hop on the train tomorrow, claim rail firms. Picture: Getty

Although the sunshine is welcome news for many, those with stuffy rail commutes could potentially be in DANGER tomorrow if they choose to travel by Southeastern rail services.

The extreme weather could cause the metal train tracks to buckle due to the temperature of the rails raising to an incredible 50C which could cause a catastrophe.

A Southeastern spokesman said: 'Metal rails in direct sunshine can exceed 50C (122F) and Network Rail need to introduce these speed restrictions to reduce the chance of rails buckling in the heat."

They explained that: "We strongly advise you to avoid travelling, if you can.

Commuters might have to seek alternative methods of transport. Picture: Getty

"Details of those trains which won't be running is still being finalised and we will update journey planners on Wednesday as soon as these are confirmed."

It's bad news for those who HAVE to travel in, as "significantly fewer services will be running on Thursday, and many trains will be much busier than usual as a result.

The trains are predicted to be delayed and with reduced services tomorrow due to speed restrictions. Picture: Getty

"Those trains which do run will take longer to complete their journeys - particularly on our longer-distance routes."

It seems like Thursday 25th of July will mean chaos for the whole of the UK, so make sure to plan ahead and allow for any delays.