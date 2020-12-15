Cinnamon buns recipe: How to make Scandinavian style pastries to share and enjoy at Christmas

These are a delicious festive dessert for Christmas Day... or any day really. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Gritt

After spending the last few months developing your baking skills making banana bread, it's time to tackle a new (and very delicious) challenge.

It might be their Christmassy aroma, but Scandinavian-style cinnamon rolls taste even better during the festive season.

The Swedish word 'fika' means to have a coffee and a cake and a chat with a friend - and it's definitely a wellness trend that we can get on board with!

Aldi called upon blogger Lucy and Lentils to make a Christmas bun recipe perfect for enjoying as we round off 2020. This twist on the traditional pastry is topped with chocolate frosting and pretzel pieces.

Aspiring bakers can whip up up to 10 rolls of this sweet treat with this easy recipe. So, what are you waiting for, it’s time to snuggle up on the sofa with a cuppa and relax with a plate of these freshly baked sugar and spice treats!

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups plain flour (320g)

½ tbsp fast yeast around 3g

3/4 cup luke warm water 200ml

¾ tsp sea salt

½ tsp caster sugar 5g

2 tbsp olive oil 30mlFor the filling:

3 tbsp margarine

1 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp peanut butter (optional)



For the frosting:

5 tbsp icing sugar

1 tbsp vegan butter margarine

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp Aldi seasonal cake decorations

2 tbsp almond milk

Method:

For the dough:

Add the flour, yeast, salt and sugar into a large mixing bowl and combine, then slowly pour in the luke warm water and olive oil and bring together.

Once combined move onto a clean surface and knead for around 5 minutes. If the dough is difficult to work with, heavily flour the work surface.

Clean the mixing bowl and dust flour around the bottom, then place the dough inside, cover with a tea towel and leave to prove for around 1 hour (or until doubled in height).

Create the filling by mixing the ingredients together in a bowl when the dough has nearly finished proving, then set aside.

Once the dough has risen knock back the air then form into a neat ball of dough.

Flour the work surface and a rolling pin and roll out into a rectangle less than 1cm thick.

Spread on the filling and spread across the chocolate chips.

Roll up the dough to make a long sausage shape then using a sharp knife slice down the middle of the dough (widthways) then repeat until you have 8-10 cinnamon rolls.

Place into a greased baking dish or muffin tin and leave to rest for a further 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC and bake for around 25-30 minutes.

Allow to cool fully before drizzling the with the frosting and sprinkles and enjoy!

For the frosting:

Simply mix the ingredients together until a thick creamy frosting has formed then drizzle over the top.