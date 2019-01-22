New vegan 'Cornish pasty' slammed by traditionalists

Cornish pasty's are the latest topic of vegan pasty. Picture: Getty

Fans of Cornish pasties have hit out at the new Vegan option claiming it isn't traditional if it doesn't include steak.

Veganuary has truly played host to a whole range of new Vegan creations this year.

From Pizza Hut's new vegan jackfruit pizza to the drama caused by high street baker Greggs' vegan sausage roll, it seems like the plant based junk food industry is only getting stronger.

But a recent cruelty free Cornish pasty has faced backlash from stanch traditionalists in the South Western county.

Many Cornish pasty fans have hit out on social media at The Cornish Vegan Pasty Company's creations...

Surely that is NOT a Cornish Pasty if it is vegan😳 — Melanie Hurst (@MelanieHurst9) January 22, 2019

Another social media user said: "”They can keep it, it’s not traditional or Cornish, leave our food alone!“

However some defended the new pasty and said what is the harm if meat ones are still ready available for fans of the traditional fare.

A vegan Cornish pasty is a good idea. The meat ones will still be around so I don't get why people are hating on the vegan alternatives. https://t.co/Ipup3AgT01 — Ryan Moate (@RyanMoate) January 22, 2019

The creator of the vegan item Sam Grady told The Independent: “I started the company in 2016 when I realised there wasn’t much out there for vegans apart from a bland trio of veg."

“Most pasty companies have upped their game when it comes to a vegan offering since then but we’re the only one rivalling the traditional pasty for flavour.”

What do you think?