Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third

Costa Coffe has been blasted for their price inflation. Picture: PA

The coffee shop chain has come under fire for the 'unfair' shrinking of their drink sizes.

Customers of Costa Coffee are not happy with the brand after they've reduced the sizes of their cups, but failing to reduce the prices accordingly.

Some of the coffee chain's cup sizes have shrunk by up to a THIRD, but all of the three new options have been hiked UP in price by 10p.

The coffee shop has come under fire by customers. Picture: PA

To put it in simple terms, someone who would've paid £2.45 for a medium sized drink previously, would now pay £2.85 but the drink is actually called a large, despite being the same size as the previous medium.

Confusing right?!

These changes follow American business giant Coca-Cola's purchase of the British coffee company in August last year.

One of their main changes is changing Costa's former size small cup, which measures in at 12 ounces, and calling it a size medium.

Fans of the Coffee shop aren't happy and feel as though they're losing out.

@CostaCoffee disappointed that service and quality seems to be going downhill. To top it off I was served a small drink in the tiniest of take away cups and told it was a 'trial' but charged the same price!! — Jess Spencer (@JessSpe52169560) August 9, 2019

@CostaCoffee very disappointed in the new sizing of your takeaway cups! And you have the cheek to increase the prices too. #stopbeingsogreedy — skj (@saza08) August 9, 2019

@CostaCoffee as of today you have lost a life long customer your prices have gone and your cups are smaller I used you guys because you were the cheapest but not anymore — CHINKSTA_MC (@chinkstamc) August 9, 2019

They've been branded "greedy" by their customers, as they take to Twitter to complain about the changes.

