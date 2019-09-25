Domino's have a brand new bacon cheeseburger pizza and we are obsessed

25 September 2019, 13:19

The new pizza flavour will undoubtedly impress
The new pizza flavour will undoubtedly impress. Picture: Domino's
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Two of our favourite meals rolled in to one... this is a dream come true.

Domino's have an insane amount of different pizza flavours already but their newest one is sure to be another to add to your favourites.

Their brand new Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza has combined two of the world's most popular foods and it's created something beautiful.

The mind-blowing delicious mash-up comes packed with all the hallmarks of a signature cheeseburger including 100 per cent mozzarella cheese, double ground beef, fresh tomato, onions, gherkins and Domino’s vine ripened tomato sauce, but now has the added bonus of bacon.

The Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger pizza has launched in every Domino’s store across the UK and Ireland. 

It’s also included in various deals, including the ‘Plenty for Twenty’ and ‘Walk in Wins’ so there's no excuse not to try it out.

The new pizza creation is available now
The new pizza creation is available now. Picture: Domino's

Ian Straughan, Official Pizza Spokesperson at Domino’s has said about the new creation: “Pizza is the most popular food in the world and the cheeseburger isn’t far behind, so this is clearly a match made in heaven.

"The Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger pizza combines the wondrous flavours of 100% mozzarella, freshly seasoned beef and bacon with the unrivalled taste of Domino’s – what’s not to love! 

"This new pizza is our Cheeseburger, but better, and I never thought we’d be able to say that.”

