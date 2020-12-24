Festive cocktail recipes to make at home this Christmas season
24 December 2020, 16:17
From aromatic hot toddys to a tequila punch, there's more to Christmas drinking than just Champagne...
Bison From The Orchard
Ingredients:
40ml Żubrówka Bison Grass
20ml cream
15ml lime juice
15ml pear syrup
Burnt pear slice to garnish
Method:
Pour all ingredients into the shaker, mix it all, pour the whole liquid into a pre-cooled cocktail.
J&B Rare Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
50ml J&B Rare (Waitrose, £22.50)
20ml Dark Honey
25ml Fresh Lemon Juice
1 x cinnamon stick, boiling water to top up and 2 pieces of lemon zest, studded with cloves to garnish
Method:
Add all the ingredients to a heatproof glass and stir gently to mix. Top up with boiling water and serve garnished with a piece of lemon zest, studded with cloves.
Cazcabel Hot Jalisco Punch
Ingredients:
25ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila (M&S, RRP £25.99)
150ml Pomegranate juice
150ml Cranberry juice
5ml Agave syrup
1 x cinnamon stick
Orange slice to garnish
Method:
Heat up both the juices. Add Cinnamon and Agave syrup and let it mull for 20 minutes. Pour into a glass and add the Cazcabel Tequila. Add an orange slice and serve.
Stambecco Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
25ml Stambecco Maraschino Cherry Amaro (Master of Malt, £25.95)
25ml bourbon
25ml Golden Rum
25ml fresh Lemon Juice
12.5ml honey
Large pinch of salt
Wedge of lemon with a cherry to garnish
Method:
Add all the ingredients to a heat proof pan and gently heat until the liquid has reached boiling point. Pour into a heat proof glass and garnish with a wedge of lemon and a cherry Stambecco
Cotswolds Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
50ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky (majestic.co.uk, £30)
15ml Lemon Juice
2 x Bar Spoons of Honey
Lemon wedge studded with dried cloves
Method:
Combine all the ingredients in a heat proof glass. Top up with hot water and stir until the honey has melted and the spices have infused. Garnish with a lemon wedge studded with dried cloves and cinnamon stick.
BOË VIOLET COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
60ml @Boe_gin Violet gin
40ml Cranberry juice
20ml lime juice
20ml home-made syrup*
300g Ice cubes 100g icing sugar (for décor)
*Syrup:
6x peppermint candy canes
1x 10cm fir tree cutting
250g caster sugar
250ml boiling water
How to make it:
1. To make the syrup, add all ingredients (apart from the fir cutting) to a pot and heat on hob until candy-canes are dissolved. Once dissolved, add fir cutting and allow to cool for approx. an hour.
2. Using tape, tape your desired pattern onto the glass, leaving gaps where you want your icing sugar ‘snow’ pattern to go. Place glass in freezer and leave for 10 minutes.
3. Using a sieve, shake the icing sugar over the chilled glass. Carefully remove the tape to reveal the snow pattern.
4. Add measured ingredients to a shaker and shake for 30 seconds before pouring 5. Enjoy! Boë Gin have collaborated with @ScottishMixology to create the new Christmas serve.