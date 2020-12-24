Festive cocktail recipes to make at home this Christmas season

Try something different this Christmas. Picture: Heart

From aromatic hot toddys to a tequila punch, there's more to Christmas drinking than just Champagne...

Bison From The Orchard

This creamy cocktail will delight pina colada fans. Picture: Żubrówka

Ingredients:

40ml Żubrówka Bison Grass

20ml cream

15ml lime juice

15ml pear syrup

Burnt pear slice to garnish



Method:

Pour all ingredients into the shaker, mix it all, pour the whole liquid into a pre-cooled cocktail.

Read more: How to listen to Heart Xmas

J&B Rare Hot Toddy

This is a festive twist on a hot toddy. Picture: J&B

Ingredients:

50ml J&B Rare (Waitrose, £22.50)

20ml Dark Honey

25ml Fresh Lemon Juice

1 x cinnamon stick, boiling water to top up and 2 pieces of lemon zest, studded with cloves to garnish

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a heatproof glass and stir gently to mix. Top up with boiling water and serve garnished with a piece of lemon zest, studded with cloves.

Cazcabel Hot Jalisco Punch

This is an exciting new way to enjoy tequila. Picture: Cazcabel

Ingredients:

25ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila (M&S, RRP £25.99)

150ml Pomegranate juice

150ml Cranberry juice

5ml Agave syrup

1 x cinnamon stick

Orange slice to garnish

Method:

Heat up both the juices. Add Cinnamon and Agave syrup and let it mull for 20 minutes. Pour into a glass and add the Cazcabel Tequila. Add an orange slice and serve.

Stambecco Hot Toddy

Stambecco is a luxury Italian spirit. Picture: Stambecco

Ingredients:

25ml Stambecco Maraschino Cherry Amaro (Master of Malt, £25.95)

25ml bourbon

25ml Golden Rum

25ml fresh Lemon Juice

12.5ml honey

Large pinch of salt

Wedge of lemon with a cherry to garnish

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a heat proof pan and gently heat until the liquid has reached boiling point. Pour into a heat proof glass and garnish with a wedge of lemon and a cherry Stambecco

Cotswolds Hot Toddy

The studded lemons make this a stunning serve. Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Ingredients:

50ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky (majestic.co.uk, £30)

15ml Lemon Juice

2 x Bar Spoons of Honey

Lemon wedge studded with dried cloves

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a heat proof glass. Top up with hot water and stir until the honey has melted and the spices have infused. Garnish with a lemon wedge studded with dried cloves and cinnamon stick.

BOË VIOLET COCKTAIL

This one takes a bit of effort, but it is well worth it! Picture: Boë Gin

Ingredients:

60ml @Boe_gin Violet gin

40ml Cranberry juice

20ml lime juice

20ml home-made syrup*

300g Ice cubes 100g icing sugar (for décor)

*Syrup:

6x peppermint candy canes

1x 10cm fir tree cutting

250g caster sugar

250ml boiling water

How to make it:

1. To make the syrup, add all ingredients (apart from the fir cutting) to a pot and heat on hob until candy-canes are dissolved. Once dissolved, add fir cutting and allow to cool for approx. an hour.

2. Using tape, tape your desired pattern onto the glass, leaving gaps where you want your icing sugar ‘snow’ pattern to go. Place glass in freezer and leave for 10 minutes.

3. Using a sieve, shake the icing sugar over the chilled glass. Carefully remove the tape to reveal the snow pattern.

4. Add measured ingredients to a shaker and shake for 30 seconds before pouring 5. Enjoy! Boë Gin have collaborated with @ScottishMixology to create the new Christmas serve.