Heinz and Tesco urgently recall baby food due to 'metal objects' found

Heinz have recalled their 7+ baby foods. Picture: Heinz

An urgent recall of 7+ months Heinz By Nature baby food has been issues over fears there is sharp metal in the jars.

Heinz and Tesco have issued a voluntary urgent recall of 7+ months Heinz By Nature baby food after one jar was tampered with.

It comes after two sharp pieces of metal were found in a jar earlier this week. Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Customers have been advised to not eat the jars, but return them to the Tesco store for a full refund. The recall only applies to Heinz jars bought in Tesco, and no other brands bought in the store.

Heinz have issued an urgent recall of the products. Picture: Heinz

The recall applied to 200g jars of the baby food in the following flavours:

- Sweet & Sour Chicken

- Mango Chicken Curry

- Cottage Pie

- Cheesy & Tomato Pasta Stars

- Sunday Chicken Dinner

- Spaghetti Bolognese

- Winter Veggies & Lamb

- Pasta Bake with Tuna

The Food Standards Agency said: "The possible presence of sharp metal fragments makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk."

There are fears the products could contain pieces of metal. Picture: Heinz

A statement from Heinz added: "Safety is our number one priority.

"Products in the range were removed from sale immediately and we are taking this voluntary recall action as a precaution."

