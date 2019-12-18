Heinz and Tesco urgently recall baby food due to 'metal objects' found

18 December 2019, 17:12

Heinz have recalled their 7+ baby foods
Heinz have recalled their 7+ baby foods. Picture: Heinz

An urgent recall of 7+ months Heinz By Nature baby food has been issues over fears there is sharp metal in the jars.

Heinz and Tesco have issued a voluntary urgent recall of 7+ months Heinz By Nature baby food after one jar was tampered with.

It comes after two sharp pieces of metal were found in a jar earlier this week. Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Customers have been advised to not eat the jars, but return them to the Tesco store for a full refund. The recall only applies to Heinz jars bought in Tesco, and no other brands bought in the store.

Heinz have issued an urgent recall of the products
Heinz have issued an urgent recall of the products. Picture: Heinz

The recall applied to 200g jars of the baby food in the following flavours:

- Sweet & Sour Chicken

- Mango Chicken Curry

- Cottage Pie

- Cheesy & Tomato Pasta Stars

- Sunday Chicken Dinner

- Spaghetti Bolognese

- Winter Veggies & Lamb

- Pasta Bake with Tuna

The Food Standards Agency said: "The possible presence of sharp metal fragments makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk."

There are fears the products could contain pieces of metal
There are fears the products could contain pieces of metal. Picture: Heinz

A statement from Heinz added: "Safety is our number one priority.

"Products in the range were removed from sale immediately and we are taking this voluntary recall action as a precaution."

NOW READ:

Whirlpool urgently recall 519,000 fire-risk washing machines - how to check if your model is affected

