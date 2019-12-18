Royal Mail warns of text scam offering 'free iPhone 11'

Royal Mail have warned the public against falling for the scam. Picture: Twitter/Getty

Scammers claiming to be Royal Mail have been stealing from people's bank accounts after claiming to offer a free iPhone 11.

Some Brits have been targeted by a scam from fraudsters pretending to be Royal Mail, who have been attempting to steal money from them under the guise of offering a free iPhone 11.

Cyber are using fake texts to attempt to access the bank accounts of the recipients, asking them to click on a link and enter their details.

Read more: Millions of users available bank balance just hit zero as overdraft laws change

The scam is so sophisticated that the texts even include the recipient's name, making them easy to fall for.

@RoyalMailHelp I received this message today with a link to a scam, trying to get me to enter personal details in exchange for a ‘prize’. Comes through alongside my genuine messages from Royal Mail. pic.twitter.com/zIii8bbA3r — Ben Ferguson (@BCFergs) December 16, 2019

In one screenshot posted to Twitter, a message from 'RoyalMail' reads: "There is an item waiting to be confirmed. You took one of the spots on our Currys' XMAS-list."

Users are requested to enter personal details, before receiving the message: "Approved. Your selected iPhone 11 Pro will be delivered within 5 working days.

"Please confirm your delivery address and pay a small fee (£2.00) for insured shipping."

Read more: Whirlpool urgently recall 519,000 fire-risk washing machines - how to check if your model is affected

It then asks you to enter your card details.

One person tweeted: "Hi there @RoyalMail I received the below text from you today- is it a scam? If I follow it through it goes to a @curryspcworld prize!"

Hi, thanks for raising this with us. We're aware of this SMS and are currently investigating. Further info on known scams and how to report them in future can be found at: https://t.co/00r3L3ovXV Thanks — Royal Mail Help (@RoyalMailHelp) December 16, 2019

Another added: @RoyalMailHelp, is this some sort of new scam or a new feature you guys have introduced?

"It’s not the first thing I’ve gotten a text like this from an alleged Royal Mail number."

Royal Mail have responded to the users, saying: "Hi, thanks for raising this with us. We're aware of this SMS and are currently investigating."

NOW READ:

WhatsApp reveals three new features for Android and iPhone users, including group invite blocking