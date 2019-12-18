Royal Mail warns of text scam offering 'free iPhone 11'

18 December 2019, 15:12

Royal Mail have warned the public against falling for the scam
Royal Mail have warned the public against falling for the scam. Picture: Twitter/Getty

Scammers claiming to be Royal Mail have been stealing from people's bank accounts after claiming to offer a free iPhone 11.

Some Brits have been targeted by a scam from fraudsters pretending to be Royal Mail, who have been attempting to steal money from them under the guise of offering a free iPhone 11.

Cyber are using fake texts to attempt to access the bank accounts of the recipients, asking them to click on a link and enter their details.

Read more: Millions of users available bank balance just hit zero as overdraft laws change

The scam is so sophisticated that the texts even include the recipient's name, making them easy to fall for.

In one screenshot posted to Twitter, a message from 'RoyalMail' reads: "There is an item waiting to be confirmed. You took one of the spots on our Currys' XMAS-list."

Users are requested to enter personal details, before receiving the message: "Approved. Your selected iPhone 11 Pro will be delivered within 5 working days.

"Please confirm your delivery address and pay a small fee (£2.00) for insured shipping."

Read more: Whirlpool urgently recall 519,000 fire-risk washing machines - how to check if your model is affected

It then asks you to enter your card details.

One person tweeted: "Hi there @RoyalMail I received the below text from you today- is it a scam? If I follow it through it goes to a @curryspcworld prize!"

Another added: @RoyalMailHelp, is this some sort of new scam or a new feature you guys have introduced?

"It’s not the first thing I’ve gotten a text like this from an alleged Royal Mail number."

Royal Mail have responded to the users, saying: "Hi, thanks for raising this with us. We're aware of this SMS and are currently investigating."

NOW READ:

WhatsApp reveals three new features for Android and iPhone users, including group invite blocking

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Roast potatoes are the best rated part of a Christmas dinner

Roast potatoes are officially the best part of your Christmas dinner

Christmas

Heinz have recalled their 7+ baby foods

Heinz and Tesco urgently recall baby food due to 'metal objects' found

Food & Health

New overdraft rules are coming into place today (stock images)

Millions of users available bank balance just hit zero as overdraft laws change
A Mrs Hinch fan has revealed this cleaning hack

Woman reveals genius limescale hack which transforms dirty taps in seconds using 2p coin
You child can get paid for playing with toys this Christmas

Aldi needs children to test out toys this Christmas - and they'll be paid with a year's worth of gifts

Trending on Heart

Laura is the show narrator, Iain Stirling's girlfriend

Laura Whitmore in talks with ITV bosses to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island

TV & Movies

EastEnders viewers noticed Linda Henry played another character

Shocked EastEnders fans realise Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry played another role in the soap

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore is thought to be replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island

Who is Laura Whitmore? TV presenter rumoured to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island

TV & Movies

Michael has quit the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice

Michael Barrymore drops out of Dancing on Ice after comedian 'breaks hand' during rehearsals

Dancing On Ice 2020

Rachel and her Strictly Come Dancing professional husband also revealed the name of their little one

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev reveal the meaning behind their new baby girl’s name

Celebrities

Here's all the stars which are leaving Coronation Street

Who is leaving Coronation Street? See the cast members who will exit the ITV soap in 2020

TV & Movies