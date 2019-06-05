Bittersweet symphony: How to make the perfect Negroni at home

5 June 2019, 11:28

The bitter taste of a Negroni has made it a favourite of bar tenders and drinkers for 100 years
The bitter taste of a Negroni has made it a favourite of bar tenders and drinkers for 100 years. Picture: Campari

By Emma Gritt

There are just three elements to a perfect Negroni... plus a twist of orange peel.

Sipping an ice cold Negroni on a summer's evening might seem like a modern way to relax and catch up with pals - but it's been going on for a CENTURY.

The bittersweet cocktail, made of just three ingredients, turns 100 this year.

Since its creation in Italy in 1919, its popularity has ebbed and flowed, but as trends and tastebuds shift towards more bitter cocktails, it's enjoyed a resurgence.

To mark its milestone birthday, we've asked the mixologists at Campari to share their ultimate recipe - so now you can enjoy the tangy drink at home, too.

Read more: Fruity gins perfect for World Gin Day 2019

Campari is one of the three main ingredients in a Negroni
Campari is one of the three main ingredients in a Negroni. Picture: Campari

Ingredients:

25ml Campari

25ml Gin

25ml Sweet Red Vermouth

Instructions:

Pour the ingredients directly into a rocks glass filled with ice

Stir gently

Garnish with a slice of orange or twist of peel

