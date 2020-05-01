Ice cream, snacks, beer and pet treats: Brands still delivering food, drinks and more during lockdown

It's easier than ever to support small businesses - and they need it now more than ever. Picture: Getty

The lockdown has been a great opportunity to discover smaller businesses who are still delivering their products during this weird time - here are some you might want to try...

Camden Town Brewery

The Blooming Hells Lager comes with a special seeded beermat to plant at home. Picture: Camden Town Brewery

Bring the fun of the pub to your living room with a delivery of Camden Town Brewery's delicious craft beers and lagers (bowl of peanuts optional).

Get fridge ready boxes of four, twelve or twenty-four of their colourful cans delivered straight to your door. Prices start from £2 for a single bottle.

If you're especially missing your local's beer garden, keep an eye out for their new flavour, Blooming Hells Lager.

Inspired by British springtime, it is packed with citrus and fruit-salad aromas and every can sold will donate 20p to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

And that's not the only way to help the little buzzers. There is a special seeded beer mat of wildflowers in every fridge pack that will help bees thrive in and pollinate urban areas.

Click here to shop now

KatKin

KatKin food is human quality, so you could technically eat it yourself. Picture: KatKin

Does your cat ever look longingly at you as you open letters? Well, give them the joy of getting post by ordering their food online.

KatKin is a new gourmet brand that is steam cooked and perfectly portioned for your cat's age and weight. Their tasty meals are made of 95 per cent fresh, real meat, offering seven gently steam cooked recipes ranging from beef, chicken, turkey, duck, pork, lamb and fish.

From only £1.75 a day, you get a month's worth sent to your door every 28 days.

Click here to shop now

And that's not the only post your four-legged pal could be getting.

ITCH is a flea treatment subscription service, which if new reports there is going to a 'flea explosion' this summer prove to be correct, could be a delivery you get excited about, too.

Click here to shop now

Oppo

Oppo's delicious ice creams are all low calorie and don't use refined sugars. Picture: Oppo

Luxury low-calorie ice cream brand Oppo have just announced some brand new flavours - and with warm weather on the horizon and a new home delivery service, has there ever been a better reason to indulge?

Actually yes! The big-hearted brothers at the helm of the award winning dessert brand Charlie and Harry have announced that all profits from their home delivery service will go to NHS Charities, and they are delivering extra tubs to NHS hospitals to give hardworking staff a treat, too. Plus they'll give you an extra free tub to give to a self-isolating neighbour... if you want.

Some of the new flavours include Caramel Chocolate Crunch, vegan-friendly Simply the Zest, as well as Double Salted Caramel, Vanilla Pecan Praline and Madagascan Vanilla White Chocolate Sticks.

Click here to buy now

Mash Direct

There are loads of ready made vegetable dishes available. Picture: Mash Direct

Whether you're making a Sunday roast, or just are too lockdown-lazy to peel your own spuds, Mash Direct offers an extensive range of delicious ‘field to fork’ vegetable accompaniments all grown and made on their own farm in Ireland.

Perfect on their own, as part of a meal or as the base of a delicious recipe, all editions are completely free from dairy and gluten and can be conveniently cooked to perfection in the microwave in less than five minutes.

The brand is available in Nisa and Spar stores, but do a home delivery bundle service that include all you need for different occasions, including BBQs and parties (which can include a plate of tasty cauliflower bites just for you as you hang out with mates online).

Click here to buy now