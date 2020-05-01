Pet owners warned to prepare for 'flea explosion' that will arrive this summer

Pet owners have been braced for an unflux of fleas this year. Picture: Getty

A vet has warned that there will be an influx of fleas in the coming months.

Pet owners have been warned to prepare for an outbreak of fleas this summer, with an influx of the parasites expected in the coming months.

Zoe Costigan, who is a vet from pet wellbeing firm ITCHpet.com, has said that a combination of climate and missed preventative treatments during the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a "flea explosion" this year.

The lockdown has meant that many pet owners have struggled to access flea treatment. Picture: Getty

A recent study of 2,000 cat and dog owners found that one in 10 have found treating their pets for fleas difficult because of lockdown.

Zoe said, according to the Mirror: "With flooding, followed by record-high temperatures at the beginning of the year and forecasters predicting one of the hottest summers on record, it’s really important to get back on track with parasite protection, as this is the perfect breeding ground for fleas.

Many pets could be affected by fleas in the coming months. Picture: Getty

"Fleas are not only a source of irritation but can also cause skin inflammation and severe distress, as well as acting as a carrier for other parasites such as tapeworm. It is so much easier to prevent an infestation than to treat one."

She continued: "Also, because fleas have four main stages in their life cycle - adult, egg, larva, and pupa - the total flea life cycle can range from a couple weeks to several months, depending on environmental conditions, so missing the odd treatment really does matter."

If you are concerned about fleas, visit the RSPCA website for more information.

Coronavirus: What to do if your pet falls ill during lockdown, vet surgery policies and opening times