Try this simple hack to clean pet fur off sofas and other household fabrics with a squeegee

27 March 2020, 09:11 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 09:25

You really can clean pet fur off sofas in a matter of minutes
You really can clean pet fur off sofas in a matter of minutes. Picture: Heart

If you're stuck indoors with your pet, you might find that you are covered in just as much fur as them! Try this easy and very satisfying method to get your sofas and pillows fur-free.

Pet-parents will know the struggle of keeping their furry friends off the sofa - and the never ending battle to keep their hair off of you whenever you take a seat.

Being in lockdown might have made you more aware than ever that as cute as they are, most dogs, cats and other small furries tend to leave a sprinkling of hairs wherever they roam, sit or sleep.

While there are scores of sticky rollers available online designed to whip up the fur with just one swipe, they can end up being expensive - and they're bad for the environment.

There was one part of the sofa the cats loved to sit on
There was one part of the sofa the cats loved to sit on. Picture: Heart
The rubber edge of the squeegee made getting the hairs off a quick (and satisfying) job
The rubber edge of the squeegee made getting the hairs off a quick (and satisfying) job. Picture: Heart

Similarly, if you have always relied on a length of sellotape, sticky side up, wrapped around your hand like a knuckleduster to get the job done, this hack using an everyday item will save time, tape and painful accidental arm hair removal.

After picking your target - we are using a green velvet sofa that is a favourite of two ginger cats - make sure the fabric is dry and clear of any crumbs or bits of food.

Take a clean, dry, squeegee with a rubber edge - which are usually sold to wipe down the inside of showers and car windscreens - and gently pull along the fabric.

It was incredible to see how much fur was really on there
It was incredible to see how much fur was really on there. Picture: Heart
I think we're gonna need a bigger squeegee...
I think we're gonna need a bigger squeegee... Picture: Heart

It won't be long until the fur is lifted from the fabric, and you can easily pick it off and either throw it away, leave outside for birds to use in their nests, or put in the soil of some houseplants to feed in some extra nutrients.

It also won't be long until the pets are back on the sofa and you need to get the squeegee out again, but hey, it's lockdown. What else is there for us to do?

