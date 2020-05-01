Disney launches face mask range for the whole family featuring your favourite characters

Disney face masks are now on sale. Picture: Disney

By Naomi Bartram

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney has launched a new series of character-themed face masks.

Disney has now revealed a new range of character-themed face masks for families during the coronavirus crisis.

If parents are looking to make the unprecedented pandemic a little less scary for their children, the masks feature the likes of Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, as well as Star Wars and Marvel prints.

Frozen fans will also be able to get their hands on an Anna and Elsa version, while Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers and Baby Yoda also have their own designs.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

The non-medical products are available to pre-order from shopDisney, and cost $19.99 (around £16) for a pack of four.

They also come in three different sizes - small, medium, and large - making them perfect for the whole family.

What’s more, Disney says it will donate one million of the products to those in vulnerable communities in the US with the help of MedShare.

The firm will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020.

Edward Park, senior vice president, Disney store and shopDisney, said: “We realise this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting.

“Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

Customers might have to wait a little while for their orders, as the products are not expected to ship until June, and post and packaging costs $35.40 (£28) to deliver to the UK.

While the masks are not meant to be worn as medical protection, they are said to "align with the FDA's latest recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks."

In England and Wales, there is no official advice to wear face masks, and the government have said that we should continue to practice social distancing and abide by the lockdown rules.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a recent press briefing: "UK government advice hasn’t changed, not least because the most important thing people can do is the social distancing, as opposed to the weak science on face masks.

"There is very clear science on social distancing and the importance of it. That is the absolute priority in terms of the message to the public. The social distancing and staying at home is the thing that’s helping to save lives. That is the number one thing."

