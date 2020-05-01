Britain's first transgender parents introduce adorable baby girl on GMB

1 May 2020, 10:59

Hannah and Jake Graf welcomed their adorable baby girl Millie via surrogate a few days ago.

Britain's first transgender parents introduced their baby girl on Good Morning Britain yesterday, revealing that they've named the adorable tot Millie.

Hannah and Jake Graf welcomed Millie just a few days ago via surrogate, with Jake having frozen his eggs frozen before transitioning.

The pair introduced Millie to host Lorraine Kelly, and they opened up about the pressures of welcoming a baby during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple introduced baby Millie to Lorraine on GMB. Picture: ITV

Jake said: "We sort of feel like we we kind of feel we’ve got a bit of a routine going.

"I’m doing the early shift from about seven till about one in the morning, and then I pop her into Hannah and then Hannah has the kind of graveyard shift at the moment.

"This may change, and during the day, I take care of my poor wife, because despite her Sandhurst military training, it’s a tough shift!"

The proud father added: "I’ve wanted to be a father since I was probably early 20s.

"I knew that I wanted to be a parent, I’ve always looked after kids. I’ve looked after other people’s kids.

"I’ve worked with children for about 15-20 years of my life, and I just always knew that I wanted to be a dad and I never thought that it was possible, and obviously you know, I kind of allowed for that."

"Even if I’d be the single dad, I had genetic material taken and frozen so that one day I could do it despite, you know against the odds,’ Jake added.

"And then I was very, very fortunate to meet my beautiful wife.

"The first phone call we ever had was me confirming that she would in fact be having babies with me.

"Here we are five years later and I still can’t quite believe that we have this beautiful little baby."

"So I spend a lot of time just staring, because I genuinely never ever thought that we would be here and it is a dream come true."

Hannah then added: "I just never thought I would, you know, be in a position to be in a relationship or be married or have kids.

"Growing up as a young transgender person, I just felt that I was unlovable, because that is what the mainstream media and that is what you know everyone in society is telling you."

