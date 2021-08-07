A KFC themed hotel is opening in London... and guests get unlimited fried chicken

On Air Now
Junk food lovers, we are about to tell you about your dream holiday... and you don't even need to leave the UK
If your idea of a dream holiday is a night in a luxury hotel and non-stop KFC then we have some great news for you...
KFC are hosting a staycation pop-up in hotel House of Harland between the 18th and 29th of August in London.
Located in trendy Shoreditch, guests will be picked up from Kings Cross station in a slick Black Cadillac (aka the Colonelmobile) and privately escorted to the hotel.
Upon arrival, you will be greeted by the chick-in clerk, a concierge who is on hand to make sure you have an unforgettable stay - and bring you as much freshly fried food as you want.
How? Well behind the door or room 11 where the special KFC suite is located, there is a "press for chicken' button. Yes! Dreams do come true!
While a lot of people travel to London to do a spot of shopping and sightseeing, the chances are that you won't want to leave the hotel room.
It is filled with delicious details, including a Hot Winger Arcade Machine, and the hotel's cinema room will be showing "chick flicks".
The suite can host two adults and there are just six stays are available. Proceeds will be donated to The KFC Foundation.
As the hotel is just a pop-up it won't be there for ever, and we predict it is going to be VERY popular, so set your alarm for August 11 for a chance to book!
How to book: Available to book exclusively on Hotels.com from 11am on 11th August for just £111 per room per night. Book here