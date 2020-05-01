How to make apple crumble: Try this easy traditional British dessert recipe

Here's how to make a delicious apple crumble. Picture: Getty/Pink Lady

Bored of baking banana bread? Want to add another fruit-based treat to your repertoire? Try this recipe for a good ol' fashioned apple crumble.

Is there a better dessert than warm apple crumble and ice cream?

If lockdown has got you missing Sunday roasts followed by an indulgent pudding, this easy recipe is the ultimate sweet and crunchy comfort food, and takes just one hour from start to serving.

It was provided by the chefs at Pink Lady apples, but if you have a different variety in the fridge (or a selection!) feel free to swap them.

The crumble will keep quite happily in the fridge for three days, just reheat in a microwave or put the whole thing in the oven on a low temperture to heat through.

You can also freeze the whole crumble before you bake it or once it’s cooked - a great way to use up excess fruits - and it will keep for 4 months.

This delicious crumble is topped with oats and hazlenuts for extra crunch. Picture: Pink Lady

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep time: 20 mins

Cooking time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

For the filling

· 10 Pink Lady® apples (roughly 1.8kg)

· 30g butter

· 50ml water

· 1 tbsp of golden caster sugar

· 1 tsp cinnamon

· Juice of 1 lemon

· 1 tbsp of plain flour

For the topping

· 90g rolled oats

· 150g light brown Demerara sugar

· 150g self-raising flour

· 100g skinned, roughly chopped hazelnut

· 120g melted butter

· 2 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 170c. Peel, core and dice the Pink Lady® apples into roughly 1-inch cubes. Measure out the ingredients for the filling

2. To make the apple filling, add the butter to a large saucepan to melt and then put in all the diced apples. Add the water, golden caster sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice and plain flour to the apples and stir well. Cook on a medium heat to soften the apples, stirring continuously. This will take approx. 15 minutes.

3. To make the topping, add the oats, Demerara sugar, self-raising flour and chopped hazelnuts to a large bowl, then pour over the melted butter and vanilla extract. Stir it all together to make it into a crumbly, oaty, nutty mixture to top your softened apples.

4. To bring the crumble together, find a heatproof dish (roughly 28 x 25cm). It can be rectangular, oval, round or whatever you have - as long as it’s at least a few inches deep to happily accommodate the crumble.

5. Fill the dish with the softened apples and top with the crumble mix making sure all the apples are completely covered.

6. Slide onto the middle shelf of your preheated oven and bake for 40 mins or until golden brown.

7. The crumble can be served piping hot, warm or cold. The best accompaniment is vanilla ice cream or custard.