M&S launch home delivery and reveal full list of UK stores that offer service

Marks and Spencer now offer home delivery. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Marks and Spencer has launched its delivery service today, joining other major British supermarkets.

It's been a nightmare trying to nab a food delivery slot over the past few weeks, due to increased demand as a result of the coronavirus.

However, as things start to ease up in the UK, M&S has announced its launched home delivery service, which kicks off today.

Following a successful trial, Marks and Spencer's joins all the other major supermarkets in offering the service, and we can now get a shop delivered to our doors within half an hour from 142 of the chain's outlets.

Your M&S essentials can now be delivered to your door. Picture: Getty

M&S has partnered with Deliveroo, with over 130 items from the shop's shelves available for purchase from the food, beverage and household items section.

The range of items includes everything from fresh produce to their popular ready meals and of course, Percy Pigs.

It's worth noting the delivery charge will set you back a standard £4.99, but it'll be with you within half an hour.

There's also a restriction on some of the essential items, which means you can only pop two in your bag.

You can get your faves delivered in less than an hour. Picture: Getty

The list of participating branches are as follows:

Abington Avenue SF Connect

Adel SF Connect

Ashford SFC

Barnwood SF Connect

Basildon SF Connect

Bedford SF Connect

Bessborough SF Connect

Blackbird Hill SF Connect

Bracknell SF Connect

Bradwell Abbey SFC

Braintree SF Connect

Bury Street SF Connect

Bush Centre SF Connect

By-Pass SF Connect

Byron SF Connect

Cambridge Road SF Connect

Canonmills SF Connect

Chatham SF Connect

Cheadle Hulme SF Connect

Cheriton SF Connect

Church View SF Connect

Clarendon SF Connect

Cockfosters SF Connect

Colchester SF Connect

Cranford SF Connect

Cromwell Road South SF Connect

Cross Keys SF Connect

Crownwood SF Connect

Downham SF Connect

East Mayne SF Connect

Eastwood SF Connect

Esplanade SF Connect

Ewell SF Connect

Finchley Lane SF Connect

Four Acres SF Connect

Garlinge SF Connect

Goddington SF Connect

Godstone Road SF Connect

Greengate SF Connect

Grove Road SF Connect

Gunnersbury Park SF Connect

Guyscliffe SF Connect

Haberden SF Connect

Hampton Court SF Connect

Harborough SF Connect

Harlow Gate SF Connect

Harlow SF Connect

Heaton Mersey SF Connect

Highfield SF Connect

Highway SF Connect

Hillingdon SF Connect

Hillside SF Connect

Hornbill SF Connect

Hove SF Connect

Hutton Mount SF Connect

Jorvik SF Connect

Kellys Corner SF Connect

Kempton Park SF Connect

Kensington SF Connect

Kilsmore Way SF Connect

Kingsway West SFC

Lee SF Connect

London Road SF Connect

Longman SF Connect

Lower Wick SF Connect

Merrow SF Connect

Mitcham Road SF Connect

Mottingham SF Connect

Mount SF Connect

Mousehold SF Connect

Mytchett SF Connect

Newnham Avenue SF Connect

Northolt Park SF Connect

Oak Farm SF Connect

Oakfield SF Connect

Odeon SF Connect

Ongar Road SF Connect

Pannal SF Connect

Park SF Connect

Penns Lane SF Connect

Perivale SF Connect

Perry Street SF Connect

Perth Services SF Connect

Pinkham Way SF Connect

Pollokshaws SF Connect

Prestbury Road SF Connect

Rankin SF Connect

Ravenscroft SF Connect

Rosetta SF Connect

Rush Green SF Connect

Salisbury SF Connect

Shepperton SF Connect

Shirley SF Connect

Slateford Road SF Connect

Solihull SF Connect

Sonning Cutting SF Connect

St Albans SF Connect

Stonebridge SF Connect

Stourbridge SF Connect

Swanbridge SF Connect

Tilehurst SF Connect

Townsend SF Connect

Trafalgar SF Connect

Triangle SF Connect

Trinity SF Connect

Tudor SF Connect

Upton Way SF Connect

Wandsworth SF Connect

Ware Road SF Connect

Waterfall SF Connect

Watford Way SF Connect

Weldale SF Connect

West End SF Connect

West Street SF Connect

Western Avenue SF Connect

Widmore SF Connect

Wilmslow SF Connect

Wimbledon Chase SF Connect

Wokingham SF Connect

Woodcote SF Connect

Woodstock SF Connect

Wrythe SF Connect

Pantheon

Kingston

Cardiff

Edinburgh

Leeds

Liverpool

Brent Cross

Newcastle

Nottingham

Exeter

Cambridge

Birmingham

Canterbury

Plymouth

Aberdeen

Glasgow Ast

Belfast

Solihull

Bath

Derby