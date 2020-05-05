M&S launch home delivery and reveal full list of UK stores that offer service
5 May 2020, 13:18 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 13:22
Marks and Spencer has launched its delivery service today, joining other major British supermarkets.
It's been a nightmare trying to nab a food delivery slot over the past few weeks, due to increased demand as a result of the coronavirus.
However, as things start to ease up in the UK, M&S has announced its launched home delivery service, which kicks off today.
Following a successful trial, Marks and Spencer's joins all the other major supermarkets in offering the service, and we can now get a shop delivered to our doors within half an hour from 142 of the chain's outlets.
M&S has partnered with Deliveroo, with over 130 items from the shop's shelves available for purchase from the food, beverage and household items section.
The range of items includes everything from fresh produce to their popular ready meals and of course, Percy Pigs.
It's worth noting the delivery charge will set you back a standard £4.99, but it'll be with you within half an hour.
There's also a restriction on some of the essential items, which means you can only pop two in your bag.
The list of participating branches are as follows:
Abington Avenue SF Connect
Adel SF Connect
Ashford SFC
Barnwood SF Connect
Basildon SF Connect
Bedford SF Connect
Bessborough SF Connect
Blackbird Hill SF Connect
Bracknell SF Connect
Bradwell Abbey SFC
Braintree SF Connect
Bury Street SF Connect
Bush Centre SF Connect
By-Pass SF Connect
Byron SF Connect
Cambridge Road SF Connect
Canonmills SF Connect
Chatham SF Connect
Cheadle Hulme SF Connect
Cheriton SF Connect
Church View SF Connect
Clarendon SF Connect
Cockfosters SF Connect
Colchester SF Connect
Cranford SF Connect
Cromwell Road South SF Connect
Cross Keys SF Connect
Crownwood SF Connect
Downham SF Connect
East Mayne SF Connect
Eastwood SF Connect
Esplanade SF Connect
Ewell SF Connect
Finchley Lane SF Connect
Four Acres SF Connect
Garlinge SF Connect
Goddington SF Connect
Godstone Road SF Connect
Greengate SF Connect
Grove Road SF Connect
Gunnersbury Park SF Connect
Guyscliffe SF Connect
Haberden SF Connect
Hampton Court SF Connect
Harborough SF Connect
Harlow Gate SF Connect
Harlow SF Connect
Heaton Mersey SF Connect
Highfield SF Connect
Highway SF Connect
Hillingdon SF Connect
Hillside SF Connect
Hornbill SF Connect
Hove SF Connect
Hutton Mount SF Connect
Jorvik SF Connect
Kellys Corner SF Connect
Kempton Park SF Connect
Kensington SF Connect
Kilsmore Way SF Connect
Kingsway West SFC
Lee SF Connect
London Road SF Connect
Longman SF Connect
Lower Wick SF Connect
Merrow SF Connect
Mitcham Road SF Connect
Mottingham SF Connect
Mount SF Connect
Mousehold SF Connect
Mytchett SF Connect
Newnham Avenue SF Connect
Northolt Park SF Connect
Oak Farm SF Connect
Oakfield SF Connect
Odeon SF Connect
Ongar Road SF Connect
Pannal SF Connect
Park SF Connect
Penns Lane SF Connect
Perivale SF Connect
Perry Street SF Connect
Perth Services SF Connect
Pinkham Way SF Connect
Pollokshaws SF Connect
Prestbury Road SF Connect
Rankin SF Connect
Ravenscroft SF Connect
Rosetta SF Connect
Rush Green SF Connect
Salisbury SF Connect
Shepperton SF Connect
Shirley SF Connect
Slateford Road SF Connect
Solihull SF Connect
Sonning Cutting SF Connect
St Albans SF Connect
Stonebridge SF Connect
Stourbridge SF Connect
Swanbridge SF Connect
Tilehurst SF Connect
Townsend SF Connect
Trafalgar SF Connect
Triangle SF Connect
Trinity SF Connect
Tudor SF Connect
Upton Way SF Connect
Wandsworth SF Connect
Ware Road SF Connect
Waterfall SF Connect
Watford Way SF Connect
Weldale SF Connect
West End SF Connect
West Street SF Connect
Western Avenue SF Connect
Widmore SF Connect
Wilmslow SF Connect
Wimbledon Chase SF Connect
Wokingham SF Connect
Woodcote SF Connect
Woodstock SF Connect
Wrythe SF Connect
Pantheon
Kingston
Cardiff
Edinburgh
Leeds
Liverpool
Brent Cross
Newcastle
Nottingham
Exeter
Cambridge
Birmingham
Canterbury
Plymouth
Aberdeen
Glasgow Ast
Belfast
Solihull
Bath
Derby